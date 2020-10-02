Hathras Case Live Updates: Now the situation is getting worse from Hathras case. The gang-rape victim in Hathras whose body was burnt overnight and stopped when ABP News tried to meet the victim’s family. The camera of ABP News was forcibly locked and ABP News journalist Pratima Mishra was called a thief due to coming from the fields.

ABP News journalist Pratima Mishra was called a thief and told that you came from theft. Cameraman Manoj shouted at the officer and the camera was forcefully locked. Pratima Mishra was forcibly taken away in a police car and her phone was taken.

For 2 days, a gathering of media persons was on the main road to the house of the victim family in Hathras, but ABP News reporter Pratima Mishra somehow found a way to reach the victim’s family through the fields but just a few meters from the house He was stopped by the police staff at a distance and he and the cameraman were abused. Clearly, the UP administration is trying to suppress the truth on the Hathras incident.

All the policemen of Uttar Pradesh Police intimidated the ABP reporter and the cameraman completely and even after asking repeatedly, which officer did not tell that the media should not be allowed to meet the victim’s family.