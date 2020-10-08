new Delhi: On the Hathras case, the Popular Front of India (PFI) has issued a statement saying that the allegations made on it are an attempt by the UP government to divert attention from its failure. The attempt to link the popular front by accusing it of conspiring to incite ethnic or communal violence is completely baseless and ridiculous.

The statement said that a sensational news was made by arresting four people to meet the family of the victims. Two of the four arrested were leaders of the CFI of the student organization and another person Siddique Kappan is a journalist and secretary of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists.

Along with this, the statement said that these arrests prove that the intention to meet the family of the victims in UP is also a crime. During the CAA protests, the same UP police alleged that members of the UP State Adhoc Committee of the Popular Front are the masterminds of the violence, but failed miserably in the court and all were released on bail. The charges have been made only to save the UP government.

The PFI said that the Delhi riot case also became an embarrassment for the Delhi Police when two leaders arrested on fake charges of Delhi Police were released within a day. So far none related to the Popular Front is related to violence in Delhi or in UP, which itself is a proof that the entire allegations were fabricated. Even the findings of NIA and ED could not reveal much. The same will happen in this case when the police will ask for evidence.

