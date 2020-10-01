The District Magistrate is under questions after some serious allegations were made by the family of the victim who lost his life in Hathras district of UP. Father) has said that if your daughter had died from Corona, would you have been compensated? Apart from this, a footage of the conversation between the District Magistrate and the victim’s father on social media has also led to serious allegations against the administration. In a video surfaced on social media, the DM is telling the victim’s father that you do not end your credibility. Let me tell you these media people, half left today and half will leave tomorrow. We stand with you, you wish that you have to change the statement repeatedly or not. Let us also change. The District Magistrate has clarified on this viral video on Thursday.
