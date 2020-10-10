Highlights: Now CBI will investigate Hathras case, DoPT issued notification regarding investigation

On Sunday, the CBI’s Ghaziabad branch registered a case in connection with the incident of Hathras.

CBI has registered a case against the four accused under sections of murder and gangrape.

The CBI will now investigate the case between the political boil and many questions regarding the Hathras incident. The Central Personnel Department (DoPT) has issued a notification regarding the investigation. On Sunday, the CBI’s Ghaziabad branch has registered a case in connection with the incident of Hathras. The CBI has registered a case against the four accused under sections of murder and gangrape. The Ghaziabad branch will investigate the case under the supervision of the zonal office in Lucknow.

Amid opposition attacks, CM Yogi Adityanath sent DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi and Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Kumar Awasthi to meet the victim’s family. On the basis of the report of both the officers, the CM had directed to send a recommendation for a CBI inquiry. Opposition leaders raised questions that the CBI probe recommendation was not sent. Now the notification has been issued.

On 29 September, the victim died in Delhi

The 19-year-old Dalit minor girl was allegedly gangraped and beaten on 14 September. However, the UP police say that the medical report has not confirmed the rape. Initially, the victim was treated in Aligarh, but she was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi when the condition did not improve. On September 29, the victim succumbed while undergoing treatment there.

The Yogi government has constituted the SIT to investigate this scandal. Apart from this, CBI investigation is also recommended. Now the accused claim that the girl was beaten up by her brother and mother and later died. On the other hand, the victim’s family has termed it as a manipulation and fabrication of the accused.

Accused lawyer claims – case of honor killing

The lawyer of the accused in the gang rape and murder case along with the woman in Hathras made a sensational claim on Saturday. He said that the accused has been falsely implicated by the victim’s family while the case is of honor killing. He has claimed that the victim was killed by his brother after knowing about the affair. On Saturday, senior advocate AP Singh led by All India Kshatriya Mahasabha National President and former Union Minister Manvendra Singh said these things after meeting the family of the four accused.