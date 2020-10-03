New Delhi Section 144 is still applicable in the district in Hathras case. With this, the effect of the campaign of ABP News has been seen. The Yogi government suspended the Superintendent of Police (SP) and four other police officers of the district on Friday. After which, with immediate effect, the new SP Vineet Jaiswal took charge at midnight. At present, the local authorities made it clear that the media would not be allowed to go to the victim’s village.

Five policemen were suspended yesterday

In the Hathras case, the UP government has suspended five policemen including the SP of the district, showing strictness. SP Vikrant Veer Singh, jurisdictional (CO) Ram Shabad, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Moharrir Mahesh Pal have been suspended. Along with this, Vineet Jaiswal, SP of Shamli has been made SP of Hathras. At the same time, the state government has said that the narco test should be conducted on both sides of the victim and the accused and the police officers present on the spot.

There have been four arrests so far

Explain that so far a total of four accused have been arrested in this case. At the same time, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also spoke to the victim’s family. The Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family. The CM regretted the victim’s body being burnt at night.

A case of administrative negligence is hot in Hathras. So far, no action is being taken against the district DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar. Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi targeted the CM by tweeting. He said that suspending some pieces will not help. Priyanka Gandhi has demanded her resignation from the Chief Minister in the Hathras case.

