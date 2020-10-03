Lucknow: The UP government has suspended five policemen, including the SP of the district, in the Hathras case. SP Vikrant Veer Singh, jurisdictional (CO) Ram Shabad, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Moharrir Mahesh Pal have been suspended. SP Vineet Jaiswal of Shamli has been made SP of Hathras. Along with this, the state government directed that narco test be conducted for both the parties (victims and accused) and police officers present on the spot. Four accused were arrested in this case.

Please tell that UP government constituted the SIT to investigate this matter. Based on the initial report given by the SIT, this action was taken on Friday. Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that what will happen with the suspension of ‘mohons’, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign.

Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet

Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, “Yogi Adityanath ji, what will happen if some pieces are suspended?” On whose orders was the victim of Hathras, his family suffering gruesome suffering? The phone records of Hathras DM, SP should be made public. “He said,” Chief Minister, do not try to deviate from your responsibility. The country is watching. Yogi Adityanath resign.

ABP News team outside the village

Let me tell you that the matter is hot due to administrative negligence in Hathras. The team of ABP News Reporters is standing outside the victim’s village. Since Thursday morning, the administration has converted the victim’s village into a cantonment and no outsider, including the media, has been allowed to meet the family members of the victim till now.

On Friday, the police misbehaved with the ABP News correspondent. In this case, the administration has stopped the media from making the basis of SIT investigation and Corona. Meanwhile, a boy from the victim’s family came out and met the media and he said that pressure is being made on his family. The relatives who came out claimed that 150 to 200 policemen were present at the victim’s house and the mobile of all the people of the house has been taken.

