There is an atmosphere of anger among people about the incident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. The target is the Yogi Adityanath government of the state, but in the meantime, BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar has written a letter to UP Governor Anandiben Patel, making the police department accused in the case. In the letter, the MLA accused the police officers of colluding with various political parties to tarnish the image of BJP and Yogi government.

The MLA has written in his letter that this is the first such incident in the country in which the police administration took action at the behest of top officials without taking the family into confidence in the alleged rape and murder in various ways. The police not only went against the Sanatan tradition to perform the last rites of the deceased rape survivor after sunset but also stripped his family of the fundamental right to perform the last action, give relief and shoulder the deceased’s bier.

The BJP leader wrote that the CM of the state Yogi Adityanath is always fighting for the protection of Sanatan Dharma and values. He said that a syndicate of top officials and leaders of political parties sitting in Lucknow, under a deep conspiracy, tried to make a damaging attempt to tarnish the image of the Yogi government. The BJP leader alleged that this syndicate is trying to create an anti-Dalit image of the BJP and wants to eliminate the BJP from the state.

Special place for Dalits in PM Modi’s heart: BJP leader

The MLA has further written that PM Narendra Modi has created a special place in the hearts of Dalits by bringing public welfare schemes, saving symbols and washing their feet. He considers Dalits as part of his family. The BJP leader said that the insensitive and irresponsible role of the officials in the incidents at Balrampur etc. are also part of this conspiracy.

Gurjar said that he had written a letter with evidence to CM Yogi Adityanath regarding the ‘Syndicate’ but instead of taking action on those officers, he was promoted. This boosted their morale. He said that contrary to the intention and policy of the state government and BJP in the Hathras incident, their working style is the result of this increased morale.

Police officers should be prosecuted for murder

At the end of his letter, he has pleaded with the Governor to file a murder case against the police DGP, Hathras DM and SSP and other officers handling the case and get them sentenced to fast track court. However, this letter of the MLA and the ‘concern’ expressed in the letter is also not embracing the people because it has not questioned the Yogi government handling law and order. Not only this, the letter sent to the Governor instead of being written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also shows the intention of the BJP MLA.

Let us tell that the Havans with a Dalit girl in Hathras of UP had allegedly cut her tongue after the gangrape and her spinal cord was broken. She remained unconscious for over a week after the incident. After the condition worsened, the teenager was taken to AIIMS Delhi where he succumbed at around 4 am on Tuesday.