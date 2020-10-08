Highlights: The district administration provided tight security to the victim’s family in Hathras

Metal detector and CCTV cameras are installed outside the victim’s house

People coming from outside are being allowed to go to the village after intensive checking

A large amount of police force has been deployed, including women police

Anuja Jaiswal, Hathras

In Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, there was a continuous demand for the safety of the victim’s family. Taking action on this demand, the Uttar Pradesh government has made special arrangements for the safety of every member of the family. Under this, CCTV cameras have been installed outside the victim’s house. Those coming from outside are allowed to enter the village only after intensive checking. Not only this, those who meet the victim’s family have to go through a metal detector. The entire village has been converted into a police cantonment.

All these arrangements have been made so that no outsider can do something wrong under the conspiracy. Two soldiers have been deployed to protect every member of the house. Women police of female members of the family have been deployed. It was told that this policeman stays with women even when they go to the toilet. The victim’s village has special rules for outsiders. For example, they cannot enter the village in a four-wheeler. No more than five people are allowed to enter the village simultaneously.

What is the situation in the village?

It would be 10 o’clock on Wednesday when I reached the main road leading to the village with my photographer but we were stopped at the barricade. A policeman said that you cannot take a two-wheeler to the village from today onwards. After checking some questions and identity cards, he let us go, advising that walking is good for health. The victim’s house is 2 km from here.

There is a deep silence inside the village. Outside there is no sound of conversation or noise of children. There are only policemen. The village seems almost seized. After entering the village, the address of the victim’s house can be easily found by looking at the footprints on the ground. Here the victim’s house looks like a police post. The four-car convoy left after going to the village. It was SIT, who came there for another phase of interaction with family members.

Family security link

A lot of arrangements were made there to protect the family. Metal detectors were installed outside the victim’s house. Two female constables were stationed here, who were checking the identity cards again. Every person who enters there has to write their name, phone number, address and name of the organization on a register. Many policemen have been deployed in plain clothes around the victim’s house. Every moment of the family and the people who visit them are under strict supervision.

When we visited there a few days ago, there were four buffaloes in the tabelle but this time they were missing. Nobody knows where she went. When we got there, the family was having breakfast. The victim’s brother was present there, who talked to us without any trouble. During this time an elderly woman was supposed to go to the toilet. A female policeman accompanied them for security. Policemen said that every member of the house has the duty of two soldiers in the security. One CO, three inspectors, two women inspectors and 21 constables have been deployed in the village.

What was the matter

Let me tell you that on 14 September, a Dalit girl was murdered in Hathras after a gang-rape. Questions were also raised on the action of the police in the case. Questions were also raised on the allegations of rape and after the posmortem there was a lot of ruckus about the burning of the victim’s body by the police late at night. Leaders of various parties including Rahul Gandhi reached Hathras and started meeting the family of the victim. After this, the Yogi government recommended a CBI inquiry into the case amid the SIT investigation.

To read this news in English here Click Do the