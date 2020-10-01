Political violence continues in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh over the rape of a woman. Rahul Gandhi, who is going to Hathras to meet the victim’s family, was stopped on the way by the UP Police and taken into custody. Meanwhile, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has taken cognizance of the incident of rape with the woman. The court has issued notices to the UP government and police officials seeking their response on the matter.According to the information, Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Jaspreet Singh have issued notices in the case and ordered to prosecute. The bench has taken cognizance of the matter. He has issued notices to the UP government and SP Hathras and sought a response from the district police over the alleged inhuman and cruel behavior of the gang rape victim. The court has directed to prosecute the case. He has fixed October 12 for the next hearing of the case.

Let us tell that the Havans with a Dalit girl in Hathras of UP had allegedly cut her tongue after the gangrape and her spinal cord was broken. She remained unconscious for over a week after the incident. After the condition worsened, the teenager was taken to AIIMS Delhi where he succumbed at around 4 am on Tuesday. The police denied the woman was raped. At the same time, political parties are attacking the government for the suspicious manner of funeral of the woman’s body by the police.

Politics hot in UP

Meanwhile, the politics in UP is hot on the issue. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was going to Hathras to meet the family of the victim, who was first stopped by the police citing Section 144. He was later taken into custody. However, Congressmen are claiming that Rahul has been abused and arrested by the police during this period. Apart from the Congress, BSP Chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav have also attacked the state government.