Highlights: Hearing of Hathras gangrape case on Monday in Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court

Hathras gang rape victim’s family leaves for Lucknow amid tight police security in the morning

SDM Anjali Gangwar and CO along with family have also left for Lucknow

Hathras / Lucknow

The famous Hathras gang rape case of Uttar Pradesh is going to be heard on Monday in Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court. Meanwhile, the victim’s family has reached the High Court. Here the statement of the family is being recorded regarding the last rites of the victim. The hearing in the High Court has started at 2:15 pm before the bench of Justice Pankaj Mittal and Justice Rajan Roy. According to the information, Nirbhaya’s lawyer Seema Kushwaha is also present with the victim’s family. Tight security arrangements have also been made outside the High Court Lucknow bench.

The district judge was asked to ensure the appearance of the victim’s family in the High Court. Apart from this, along with Additional Chief Secretary Home, Director General of Police, ADG Law and Order, District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Hathras are also to appear in the High Court. Officers can submit a status report related to the investigation of the case.

Held in Uttarakhand building near High Court

SP Vineet Jaiswal said that 66 security personnel have been deployed at the house to protect the family and eight CCTV cameras have also been installed. The victim’s family left Hathras on Monday morning. The victim’s parents, two brothers and a sister-in-law reached Lucknow. All were lodged in the Uttarakhand Bhawan located near the High Court.

SDM and CO commanded security

SDM Anjali Gangwar and CO Shailendra Bajpai have commanded the security system. Two of the vehicles were the victim’s family, while six of the vehicles are for their escort. Brother said that whatever will happen, will tell the court about it. The person who was present at the time of the incident will put his point in the court.

Security arrangements outside the High Court premises

Security is on the outside of the High Court premises to hear the case of the victim of Hathras. Security has been tightened at gate number six outside the High Court. CRPF personnel along with PAC are deployed here. The service lane has been closed, only people coming to the court are being allowed. ADM Anjali Gangwar has come to Lucknow regarding the victim’s family. He told that I am going with him. Proper security arrangements have been made. The District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) are also with us.

The victim’s family refused to leave at night

Actually, the police plan was to take the victim’s family on Sunday itself. But the family refused to go into the night citing the threat of his own life. The High Court has taken cognizance of the Hathras incident. The court has summoned Principal Secretary Home, DGP, SP and DM Hathras.

5 people of the victim’s family will give a statement

SDM Anjali Gangwar told that she is going with the family herself. He said that special security arrangements have been made. DM and SP will also live together. The family members in the court will give a statement regarding this matter. According to the information received, five people including the victim’s father, mother, brother will give a statement in the court.

Hathras case: CBI came into action, investigation started by filing FIR

CBI reaches Hathras, investigation begins

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has arrived in Bulagadhi village of Chandpa police station area on Sunday evening to start the investigation of Hathras incident. The team of CBI FIR in Hathras Case arrived here after briefing of officers from Delhi. The CBI had registered a case in this case on Sunday itself. Before registering the case, the UP government had sent a recommendation for investigation to the CBI.

When, why, how… on Hathras started smoldering UP, who is behind the ‘conspiracy’? Police told everything

The victim died on September 29

Let us tell you that on September 14, a gang rape case was reported from a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Chandpa area of ​​Hathras district. The girl was earlier admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital in Aligarh. She was later rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where she died on 29 September. The victim was cremated the night after her death. After this, protests took place in the country to protest against the incident. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former President Rahul Gandhi went to Hathras to meet the family of the victim.