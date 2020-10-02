In Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, there has been increasing fighting over the alleged gang rape and death of a Dalit woman. In Hathras, the police have completely fortified the village of the rape victim and banned the entry of the media from the leaders. No leader or media persons are being allowed to go to the victim’s house. On Thursday, many Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi were trying to go to Hathras, but the police did not let them go. In the same way, today i.e. on Friday, Trinamool Congress MPs have also been prevented from entering the village. At present, the Yogi government and the UP police have come under attack from the opposition since the Hathras incident. Here, SP workers in Lucknow also continue their protest. So let’s know all the latest updates related to Hathras scandal …

Hathras Rape Case Live updates:

It is being told that the police has barricaded outside the village of the victim’s family in Hathras.

– Uttar Pradesh Police has completely sealed the village of the deceased victim. Section 144 has been imposed in Hathras. Activists of political parties are also being prevented from leaving. No entry is being given to anyone in the village. Hathras has been converted into a camp. The police is a guard of the police. Here, protests are taking place across the country against the Hathras incident. In Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, Samajwadi Party (SP) workers have come out on the road and shouting slogans against the government.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party workers staged a sit-in protest over the Hathras gang rape case. #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/tYmRKzDxKr – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 2, 2020

-A worker of the Samajwadi Party said that we wanted to protest silently by paying tribute to Babuji at the feet of Babu ji today, against the way in which rape incidents are happening with women and they are being killed. The police is stopping us with sticks, but we are not going to stop.

Here, a delegation of TMC MPs going to Hathras has also been stopped outside the village by the police. According to news agency ANI, a party delegation led by TMC MP Derek O’Brien has been stopped at the Hathras border. They were going to meet the family of the deceased.

A TMC delegation, including Derek O’Brien, stopped at Hathras border. They were on their way to meet the family of the victim of #Hathras incident. pic.twitter.com/v1fYKsqfh5 – ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

At the same time, Delhi Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has described Hathras incident as very sad. He said that the way the victim government is dealing with the state government is also wrong. We live in a democracy and people in power should not forget that we are not the owners, but the servants of this country.

The Hathras incident is very painful & the government’s conduct with the victim’s family is not right. We are living in democracy & people in power must not forget that they are not owners but ‘sevaks’ of this country: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/pUnOBYj3B5 – ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

On the same hand, NCP leader Supriya Sule said on the Hathras incident that I think the Yogi government wants to hide something. The way Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Congress workers happened, and the way the statements of DM and others came, they prove that the UP government definitely wants to hide something. He further said that there were three rape cases in two days in UP. The state home minister and the chief minister have not said anything. I request the PM that there should be a detailed investigation. If the Yogi government is unable to work for women’s safety in the state, they should resign.

Three rape cases in UP came to the fore in two days. State’s Home Minister and CM haven’t spoken anything. I request PM that there should be a detailed inquiry. If Yogi government is unable to work for women safety in the state, then they should resign: Supriya Sule, NCP https://t.co/3BpP4uShyb – ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

Significantly, on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl from a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district was allegedly gang-raped. The girl was earlier admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh due to spinal cord injury and tongue biting. He was then rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died early Tuesday. Protests were held all over the country regarding this incident. Taking cognizance of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and asked him to take strict action in this matter. The state government has constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team to investigate the matter on Wednesday. It has been asked to report in seven days.