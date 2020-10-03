The manner in which ABP News stood up for the victim in the Hathram gang rape case was seen at night and the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh finally had to take action in the case. Four other police officers, including the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the district, were suspended on Friday night. No one is being allowed to meet the victim’s family. The family alleges that his daughter was cremated without her permission. Since then, there were question marks on the police.

Charged handed over to Vineet Jaiswal

A team of Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the matter. Based on the preliminary inquiry report of this SIT, Hathras SP Vikrant Veer Singh, Jurisdictional (CO) Ram Shabad, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Moharrir Mahesh Pal were suspended. Now Vineet Jaiswal, SP of Hathras has been made. Jaiswal has also taken over the charge of Hathras late at night. He has been called from Shamli.

Will be narco test

Along with this, instructions have been given to conduct narco test of both sides (victim and accused) and police officers present on the spot. The instruction said that SP Vikrant Veer has been suspended for negligence and lax supervision.

Rahul-Priyanka can visit Hathras again today

Meanwhile, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi can visit Hathras victim’s family once today. Let me tell you that even on Thursday, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi tried to go to Hathras, but they were stopped from going there. During this time, there was also a shock with Rahul Gandhi and his hand got hurt.

Four accused arrested

Four accused have been arrested in this case. CM Yogi Adityanath spoke to the victim’s family. A compensation of Rs 25 lakh was announced for the family. The CM regretted the victim’s body being burnt at night.

ABP News team stood firm

A video of DM was revealed in Hathras in which they are seen saying that the media will be gone in a day, we will stay here, but the team of ABP News stayed till late night for justice of the victim. The ABP News team demands that we be allowed to meet the family members of the victim.

read this also

Hathras case: ABP News campaign continues, five policemen suspended including SP, know what happened so far?

Hathras case: new SP Vineet Jaiswal took charge at midnight, five police personnel including SP were suspended