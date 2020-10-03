The Hathras case has hit the headlines for the fourth consecutive day. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken action against five policemen including SP in this case. Even after this, entry of anyone in the village was banned till morning. Today the media has been allowed to go to the village at ten o’clock.

live update :

– The family said – We do not want a CBI inquiry, just the investigation should be correct.

– The victim’s sister-in-law said – We are all telling the truth, why our narco test?

– The family members of the victim said – Here the leaders are coming to do their politics.

– Priyanka Gandhi tweeted: UP government is morally corrupt. The victim did not receive treatment, did not write a complaint on time, burned the body forcibly, the family is in captivity, they are being pressurized – now they are being threatened that there will be a narco test. This behavior is not acceptable to the country. Stop bullying the victim’s family.

– Mayawati also tweeted: BSP supremo Mayawati has demanded a CBI investigation in the Hathras gangrape case. Mayawati tweeted, ‘There is tremendous resentment across the country about the Hathras heinous gangrape scandal. The public does not seem satisfied with its initial investigation report. This case should be investigated by the CBI or under the supervision of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, this demand of BSP.