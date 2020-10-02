Highlights: Politics intensified in Hathras case, today Rahul Gandhi will again leave with Congress leaders in Hathras

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav will return from London on Sunday to visit the family of the victim in Hathras.

BSP supremo Mayawati demands CBI probe in Hathras gangrape case, appeals to President Kovind

Hathras

Politics in the Hathras gang rape case is intensifying. Today once again Rahul Gandhi will leave for Hathras with Congress leaders. Former UP CM and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav will visit the family of the victim in Hathras after returning from London on Sunday. BSP supremo Mayawati has demanded a CBI inquiry into the case. Priyanka Gandhi has also targeted the Yogi government again by tweeting. Updates so far in this case-



Stop bullying the victim’s family: Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi has once again targeted the Yogi government on the Hathras case. Priyanka tweeted, ‘UP government is morally corrupt. The victim did not get treatment, did not write the complaint on time, burnt the body forcibly, the family is in captivity, they are being suppressed. Now they are being threatened that there will be a narco test. This behavior is not acceptable to the country. Stop bullying the victim’s family. ‘

Rahul will go to Hathras this afternoon

Congress leader KC Venugopal told that a delegation led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will leave for Hathras this afternoon. He told that Rahul will meet the family members of the victim in Hathras. During this time, Rahul Gandhi will hear the grief of the victim’s family and demand justice.

Hathras incident: Uma Bharti told UP CM, ‘Allow media, opposition to meet victim family’

Let me tell you that earlier on October 1, Rahul Gandhi tried to travel with Congress General Secretary Priyanka to Hathras, but the police took her back from custody.

Akhilesh will return from London to Hathras

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav will also visit Hathras on 4 October. Akhilesh is present in London. There he has gone to enroll his daughter. According to Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh will leave for Hathras directly as soon as he lands in Delhi on Sunday.



BSP demands CBI inquiry

BSP supremo Mayawati has demanded a CBI probe into the Hathras gangrape case. Mayawati tweeted, ‘There is tremendous resentment across the country about the Hathras heinous gangrape scandal. The public does not seem satisfied with its initial investigation report. This case should be investigated by the CBI or under the supervision of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, this demand of BSP.

Mayawati appeals to the President

Mayawati further appealed to President Ramnath Kovind, saying, ‘Honorable President of the country comes from UP and being a Dalit also intervenes to bring justice to the victim’s family in this case especially keeping in view the inhuman attitude of the government. Strong appeal to him too.