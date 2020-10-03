new Delhi: On Friday, Jantar Mantar in Delhi was probably the biggest protest since the Kovid-19 pandemic and hundreds of protesters gathered there demanding justice for the alleged gang-raped girl in Hathras.

Meanwhile, under the Pandemic Act and 51 (B) of the Disaster Management Act, a case was registered against several political parties and members of various NGOs who arrived here. Delhi Police informed about this. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput also reached here some people regarding the death case.

Health rules related to keeping distance from each other and applying masks were seen to be fiercely disregarded. Some protesters did not wear masks. The police kept on calling in large numbers to keep distance from the protesters and put on masks.

A large number of civil society activists, students, women and leaders of political parties gathered at Jantar Mantar. Earlier, this demonstration was to be held at India Gate but due to prohibitory orders in the Rajpath area, the venue of the protest was changed to Jantar-Mantar.

A protestor named Neha Dwivedvi said, “They are silencing the family but they will not be able to silence the people.” I am scared of the Kovid-19 epidemic, but raising my voice is more important for justice for the Hathras victim. This is the reason why I was forced to come out this time.

Shefali Verma said, “I am scared about my daughter’s safety. I know that we are fighting the epidemic but it is also important that today we have come to raise our voice against another epidemic called rape. We want justice for the daughter who did not get dignity even in her death.

People also took candles in their hands. They were demanding the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Left-leaning students holding slogans raised slogans against the Uttar Pradesh government.

Police had said that up to 100 protesters are allowed to gather at Jantar Mantar and prior permission from the competent authority is required for that. But there were more than 100 protesters at the protest venue.

Hathras case: CM Kejriwal joins protest at Jantar Mantar, know what?