Recently, there is resentment across the country over the murder of a Dalit woman in Hathras and the alleged gangrape incident. All Bollywood celebrities have unanimously condemned the incident and demanded punishment for the culprits. Meanwhile, a youth accused in the case has claimed that the woman was murdered by her mother and brother together. Lyricist Javed Akhtar has expressed strong displeasure over this.

Furious over the claims of the accused, Javed Akhtar wrote in his tweet, ‘The accused in the Hathras case is now claiming that the girl has been tortured and killed by her own mother and brother. How does he know this? Did he see them killing the girl? If he saw, why didn’t he complain to the police? Only a fanatic who is stupid, can believe this claim.

Before Javed Akhtar, many Bollywood celebrities have also expressed their displeasure over the Hathras incident and the police action. Explain that a young man accused in the Hathras case has written to the police claiming that he was a good friend of the victim. He went to meet the victim on the day of the incident, but returned when he refused. The youth has also claimed that the victim’s family was not happy with their friendship and the family has killed the victim.