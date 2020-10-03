Highlights: In Hathras case, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that she is sure that CM Yogi Adityanath will do justice in this case

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani said that her journey to Hathras is just doing her politics

Opposition was constantly questioning the silence of Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani in Hathras gang rape and death case

Hathras

Amid intensifying politics in the Hathras gang rape case, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that she was sure that CM Yogi Adityanath would do justice in the case. He also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that his journey to Hathras is just politics. Let me tell you that the opposition was constantly raising questions about the silence of Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani in the Hathras gang rape case.

Smriti Irani while addressing the media in Varanasi said, ‘Rahul Gandhi has always strived for politics but Narendra Modi has been successful in politics. I think the independent country has well understood the tactics of the Janata Congress. If any leader wants to do politics in any subject, I cannot stop it but the public understands that the journey in Hathras is for their own politics and not for the justice of the victim.

‘Let the SIT report come’

Regarding the Hathras case, Smriti Irani said, ‘Due to my constitutional decorum, I do not interfere in the matter of any state, but yes I have spoken by CM Yogi Adityanath. The Chief Minister has formed the SIT. Action has been taken against SP yesterday. Let the SIT report come. After that, Yogi will take strict action against those who have interfered or those who have conspired for the victim to get justice.



‘Rahul should also call Gehlot’

On the statement of Ashok Gehlot, Smriti Irani said that ‘his statement that the girl went on her own will be condemnable. Rahul Gandhi should also call Gehlot.

‘Such a fantasy is not less than the national anthem’

Smriti Irani, while targeting the Congress, said, ‘The Congress made a special comment for me yesterday that I should have given a statement against my country in the United Nations. I want to say that I went there not as a minister but as an Indian. The Congress wanted me to speak out against my country, for me such a fantasy is nothing short of national anthem. This is the opposition’s own dignity. Ever since I traveled to Amethi, I knew that I would be his target all my life.