Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi strongly criticized the government’s attitude towards the incidents of rape of daughters in Uttar Pradesh. He said that what happened is an injustice and what the government did is a greater injustice than that. Priyanka said these things after being stopped near Greater Noida while traveling from Delhi to Hathras. He told the media that he too has a daughter, so as a mother he gets very angry with such incidents.

Why so angry? On this question, Priyanka said, ‘I have an 18 year old daughter. I’m woman. Anger rises. You would have a daughter… You call yourself a keeper of religion. It is said that we are the keepers of Hinduism. It is written in our religion that we can stop a father from burning his daughter’s funeral pyre. ‘

Government did more injustice: Priyanka

The Congress leader was referring to the burning of the dead body of a young woman who had fallen victim to Hathras in secret. He strongly condemned this attitude of the Yogi Adityanath government of UP and the police-administration there. Princeka said, ‘The incident that happened is an injustice. What the government has done is a great injustice.

Priyanka-Rahul’s foot march towards Hathras

Priyanka Gandhi, along with her brother and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, had left Delhi to meet the family of the Hathras victim, but her convoy was stopped near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. After a brief discussion with the administration there, Priyanka and Rahul got down from the car and headed towards Hathras on foot. The distance of Hathras from Pari Chowk is about 150 km. In such a situation, the question arises that will Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi travel such a long distance to meet the victims of the Hathras incident?