Highlights: The new claims in the Hathras gang rape and death case are taking a new turn in the case.

Jailed accused make sensational claim of ‘honor killing’, calling themselves innocent

The accusers say that the mother and brother were killed by the victim, the victim said it was their bet

Hathras

The country’s anger over gang rape and death with the Hathras victim has not diminished. The Supreme Court has questioned the Yogi government, calling it terrible. The opposition is a constant attacker. Meanwhile, new claims are coming in the case due to new claims in this case. After the call detail record between the accused and the aggrieved party, the four accused in the jail have now made a sensational claim of ‘Honor Killing’, calling themselves innocent. The accused say that the victim has been killed by her mother and brother. The family of the victim said on the letter that the accused are running these bets to avoid punishment.

A letter has been sent to the SP on behalf of the four accused Sandeep, Ravi, Lavkush and Ramu jailed in the Hathras incident. In this letter, the accused have claimed that all the allegations against them are false and they have been wrongly jailed. The main accused Sandeep has claimed that he had friendship with the victim but the family of the victim did not like this friendship.

Read: Letters written by jail accused of Hathras incident said, ‘Hum innocent, victim killed by her brother and mother’

Letter of accused

What did the accused write in the letter?

Accused Sandeep has written, ‘I met the victim at the farm on the day of the incident. He also had a mother and brother. At the behest of her (the victim), I immediately went home and started watering the animals there with my father. ‘

After some time I came to know from the villagers that I had befriended the victim, so her brother and mother have beaten her. She suffered severe injuries due to beating, she later died. I have never killed a victim nor done anything wrong.

After some time I came to know from the villagers that I had befriended the victim, so her brother and mother have beaten her. She suffered severe injuries due to beating, she later died. I have never killed a victim nor done anything wrong. Letter of main accused sandeep

‘Neither killed the victim, nor did anything wrong’

The accused says, “I came to know from the villagers that after some time, I had befriended the victim, so her brother and mother have beaten her.” She suffered severe injuries due to beating, she later died. I have never killed a victim nor done anything wrong.

Father of main accused Sandeep said this

In a conversation with a news channel two days ago, accused Sandeep’s father said that there were phone conversations between his son and the victim. He had said, “I am the father, sir, and which child tells these things to his father.” But when the girl’s family members complained to me, I beat my son, but still neither considered my boy nor his girl. That is why they have killed their girl.

I am the father, sir, and which child tells these things to his father. But when the girl’s family members complained to me, I beat my son, but still neither considered my boy nor his girl. This is why they have killed their girl. Sandeep’s father told a news channel

Accused’s father accuses BJP MP

Ramsu’s father Rakesh, another accused in the Hathras case, had told the media that his son was implicated by BJP MP Rajveer Diler and his daughter Manju Diler in the case. The reason for this is that the other side belongs to the Valmiki caste and the MPs also belong to this fraternity while those people are Thakurs. He had said, “If my son is guilty then he should be shot in public.”



Read: The gang rape victim’s brother said, ‘Police is bent on abusing my sister’s character’

The victim’s brother accused the police

Earlier, a twist in the case came from the call detail record (CDR). It was revealed in the police investigation that 100 calls were made in 5 months between the family of the main accused Sandeep and the victim. On this, the victim’s family says that they were not in contact with the accused. The family also questioned the veracity of the alleged call detail record. The elder brother of the victim said that the police is engaged in abusing my sister’s character. The UP police is trying to trap us because we are poor.

The police is engaged in abusing my sister’s character. The UP police is trying to trap us because we are poor. We never spoke to the accused. Victim’s brother

Know ground report of Hathras, what villagers are saying

When our colleague Times Now reviewed the ground report, the villagers said that there is no tension in any caste. All work together and there is no conflict. He said that only politics is happening on this. The villagers said that poor people are being made scapegoats. The villagers said that till now there has never been a case in the village in which caste has been used for differences. He said that the leaders coming from outside are trying to spread misunderstanding among the people.

23 year old enmity on both sides

According to an intelligence department report, the victim’s family and an accused family have a 23-year-old enemy. The victim’s father had then written an FIR of SC / ST act and assault on an accused Sandeep’s father.