Highlights: Hathras gang rape victim’s family returned home from Lucknow

Family members went to the High Court in Lucknow Bench

Family under strict police protection, now hearing on November 2

Hathras

The victim’s family has returned home from Lucknow in Hathras Case, Uttar Pradesh. After appearing before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court, the family has returned amidst tight security by the police. The family left for Lucknow at all in the morning.

Amid police security, the family returned home at 11.55 pm. The victim’s family left Hathras on Monday morning. The victim’s parents, two brothers and a sister-in-law went to Lucknow for a court hearing. A large number of policemen have been deployed to protect the family.

After taking suo motu cognizance of the Hathras incident in UP, the High Court on Monday reprimanded the UP government. While the High Court raised the government in the dock, on the other hand, many questions were raised with senior officers of the UP Police on the issue of the victim’s funeral. The next hearing of the case will be on 2 November.

The court also took a dig at several officers including Hathras DM Praveen Kumar. The court reprimanded the DM for questioning the functioning of these officers over the issue of performing the last rites without the consent of the family. The victim’s family lawyer Seema Kushwaha said that the judge also asked the DM many questions regarding the funeral. Seema Seema, the judge also told the DM that in the funeral where Ganga water is used, you burnt the body using kerosene oil and petrol. It is a violation of human rights.

Family placed these three demands

During the hearing, the victim’s family made three kinds of demands in front of the High Court. The victim’s family asked the court to order to transfer the matter to a state outside UP. Apart from this, the family requested that all the facts of the CBI investigation be kept completely confidential till the investigation is completed, as well as to ensure the safety of the family during the period of investigation.