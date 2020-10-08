Highlights: The delegation of All India Kshatriya Mahasabha will visit Boolgarhi today in Hathras Kand

AP Singh, the lawyer for the accused, will also accompany, Dalit society called off in Jalandhar-Ludhiana, Punjab

On October 12, the statement of the victim’s family will be recorded in the Lucknow bench of the High Court on the funeral

Hathras

The delegation of the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha will go to Boolgarhi village along with Dr. AP Singh, counsel for the accused in the Hathras incident. These people will talk to the relatives of the accused. Raja Manvendra Singh, former Union Minister Mahendra Singh Tanwar and Advocate for Hathras accused AP Singh Hathras will arrive in the delegation.

Dalits have called a shutdown in Jalandhar and Ludhiana in Punjab today to protest against the alleged gang rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras. At the same time, the victim’s family says that until justice is found, they will not perform bone immersion. The brother said, ‘We will not flow the bones until we get justice and it is proved that the body that was burnt belonged to my sister. We were not even allowed to see his face. ‘

Family members will give statement in court on ‘forced funeral’

On October 12, 5 relatives of the victim’s family are produced in the Lucknow bench of the High Court. Here the statement will be taken about the forced funeral of the victim. Explain that the High Court has taken suo moto cognizance in the Hathras case.

Appeal in court in Lucknow on October 12

The victim’s brother said, “We will present five people in the court.” The district administration had asked us how many people from the family are going to attend the hearing on October 12. Apart from the victim’s elder brother, the younger brother, sister, mother and father will appear in the court. The administration has promised us complete security till Lucknow.

Medha Patkar met philanthropist from family

Social activists Medha Patkar and Sandeep Singh met the victim’s family in Boolgarhi on Friday. After the meeting Medha Patkar said, ‘Why is the family not being given postmortem and medical report? Why was his face not shown to the family before the funeral? And if nothing was wrong, why was the body not handed over to the family? ‘



SIT questioned 40 people of the village

The SIT is under investigation in the Hathras incident. The SIT on Friday questioned 40 people from the victim’s village. It also included relatives of the accused and neighbors of the victim. The SIT asked everyone about the day of the incident and the funeral. The SIT wants to know who was available there at the time of the incident and who saw what.



Tight security at the victim’s home

DIG Shalabh Mathur also visited the village and met the family members of the victim. He oversaw the security system of the village. Police have installed 8 CCTV cameras and a metal detector outside and inside the house to protect the family of a Dalit girl. Apart from this, a fire engine and intelligence personnel have also been deployed near the house of the victim’s family. The entire village has been converted into a cantonment.

