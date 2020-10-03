new Delhi: ABP News’s campaign in Hathras case was affected. The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday suspended the Superintendent of Police (SP) and four other police officers of the district. Section 144 is applicable in the district. At the same time, local officials made it clear that the media would not be allowed to go to the victim’s village.

Vineet Jaiswal Hathras new SP

A team of Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the matter. Based on the preliminary inquiry report of this SIT, Hathras SP Vikrant Veer Singh, Jurisdictional (CO) Ram Shabad, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Moharrir Mahesh Pal were suspended. Now Vineet Jaiswal will be the SP of Hathras. Jaiswal is the SP of Shamli.

Narco test will be done by both sides

Along with this, instructions have been given to conduct narco test of both sides (victim and accused) and police officers present on the spot. The instruction said that SP Vikrant Veer has been suspended for negligence and lax supervision.

Four accused have been arrested

Four accused have been arrested in this case. CM Yogi Adityanath spoke to the victim’s family. A compensation of Rs 25 lakh was announced for the family. The CM regretted the victim’s body being burnt at night.

Priyanka Gandhi’s target on Yogi government

Meanwhile, the question remains as to why action has not been taken against DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar of the district. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi targeted the CM by tweeting. He said what will happen to suspend some pieces. Seeking the resignation of the Chief Minister, he said that the phone records of the DM and SP of Hathras should be made public. The Chief Minister should not try to deviate from his responsibility. The country is watching.

ABP News team is present outside the victim’s village

A case of administrative negligence is hot in Hathras. The team of ABP News Reporters is standing outside the victim’s village. Since Thursday morning, the administration has converted the victim’s village into a camp and no outsider, including the media, has been allowed to meet the family members of the victim till now.

A member of the victim’s family made this claim

On Friday, the police misbehaved with the ABP News correspondent and then the team of ABP News Reporters is present on the spot. In this case, the administration has stopped the media from making the basis of SIT investigation and Corona. Meanwhile, a boy from the victim’s family came out and met the media and he said that pressure is being made on his family. The boy claimed that 150 to 200 policemen are present at the victim’s house and that the mobile of all the people of the house has been taken.

Opposition’s performance in Delhi-UP

Significantly, the government of UP is on the opposition’s target regarding this whole matter. Samajwadi Party workers demonstrated in Lucknow on Friday, on which the police lathi-charged. Party workers also demonstrated in Aligarh, Mathura and Allahabad. In Delhi, students, civil rights activists and political leaders demonstrated at Jantar Mantar in the evening. Leaders of several parties including Aam Aadmi Party and Left parties participated in the demonstration.

Let me tell you that on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl from a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district was allegedly gangraped. The girl was first admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh due to spinal cord injury and tongue biting. He was then taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died early Tuesday. After this, the administration forcibly cremated the girl in the night.

