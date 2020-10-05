new Delhi: Today Congress workers are protesting all over the country against the alleged gangrape incident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, the security agencies of UP claim that a conspiracy was hatched to burn UP in the fire of ethnic riots on the pretext of Hathras. According to the report, a fake website called Justice for Hathras was created overnight and a conspiracy was hatched to carry out caste riots.

It has also been learned that funding was also being arranged to spread violence in the name of help. Organizations like PFI, SDPI who were involved in violence against citizenship law, those organizations also played an important role in creating a website for spreading violence in UP.

However, the Congress has described this news as the government’s failure. Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh said that the government is trying to hide its failure through such reports. Akhilesh Pratap Singh said, “The Chief Minister is saying that there is a conspiracy of violence. They are not able to take action themselves, they are not showing their role in a transparent way. Who is talking provocative, who is gathering despite Section 144 “.

The family will not immerse the bones of Hathras victim

Hours after the leaders of political parties who came to the fields to gather dust and bake political loaves, the family of the Hathras victim decided that they would not immerse their daughter’s ashes by then. Until it is confirmed that it is his daughter’s ashes, which the police had cremated in the night itself. The last rites of the victim were done at 3 am on 30 September.

The victim’s brother said, “What do we know that she was our sister. We did not even see her face. I collected the ashes on the basis of humanity because it must have been someone’s body, if not my sister.” “

It is alleged that on September 14, four 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four upper caste men and she died in a hospital in Delhi a fortnight later. The family is upset that no action has yet been taken against District Magistrate Praveen Luxor, who allegedly abused the family and even threatened them. He said, “We have complained to the district magistrate about every major person visiting us, but no action has been taken against him.”

