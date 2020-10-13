Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday, September 14 heard the alleged rape, assault and death of a Dalit woman in Boolgadhi village of Hathras. At the hearing, statements of the victim’s family and officers accused of negligence were recorded. The next hearing in the case will be held on November 2. The court sought the favor of the five people of the deceased woman’s family as well as the top officers including the chief of the Uttar Pradesh Police and the DM and SP of Hathras.

During the hearing, the victim’s family made three demands before the court. The victim’s family asked the court to order to transfer the matter to a state outside UP. Apart from this, the family requested that all the facts of the CBI investigation should be kept completely confidential till the investigation is complete, as well as to ensure the safety of the family during the period of investigation.

The court summoned Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Awasthi, DGP Hitesh Awasthi, ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar, DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar and the then SP Vikrant Veer.

As soon as the trial started in court, the pain of the victim’s family was eased by the question of the court. The family said that the funeral was done in the night without our consent, during the funeral no family was present, only some villagers were called and dung cakes were placed there. While we wanted the last rites to be performed after 5 o’clock in the morning, the family did not even get one last chance to see their daughter’s face.

On this, the court asked ADG Prashant Kumar, if you had your own daughter, would he allow her to be cremated without seeing her face?

The court also slammed DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar. The court told the DM, “In the funeral where Ganga water is used, you burnt the body using kerosene oil and petrol. It is a violation of human rights.

In his defense, DM Praveen Kumar argued that there were a lot of people there, due to the possibility of deteriorating law and order, the funeral was decided at night. The victim’s family also vehemently opposed the DM’s claim.

The victim’s family said that at that time there were 200 to 300 policemen and only 50 to 60 people of the village were present. The statement of such DM that there was too much crowd there is wrong. In the court, the victim’s sister-in-law also referred to DM Praveen Kumar’s statement in which he was seen saying to the family that if your daughter had died of corona, you would not get anything.

According to sources, in front of the sharp questions of the court, the officials were speaking. Now on November 2, the case will be heard separately. The administration will have to answer the court’s questions. The family has also demanded the court to keep the CBI investigation report confidential, which has been accepted.

Chhattisgarh: BJP MP told the incident of Hathras, artificial, said – there was no atrocity

Hathras case: The court asked the officials – if you had a daughter, would you have allowed the funeral to take place in the middle of the night?