Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were going to meet the family members of the Hathras gang-rape victim on Thursday. The police stopped the two at Greater Noida and were sent back to Delhi. Meanwhile, the UP Police has been accused by Delhi Mahila Congress President Amrita Dhawan of tearing her clothes. He says that the UP Police started raping Congress workers after Rahul Gandhi’s arrest. About 200 to 300 policemen attacked and tore people’s clothes. They allege that the UP police tore their clothes too. However Noida Police has denied these charges.To express his anger against the UP Police, Amrita Dhawan tweeted, ‘Yogi-Modi’s rites are proof, this face with cold sweat has to show strength, so show it to criminals, what will be achieved by ripping us off ??? Remember where the end of Draupadi Rip Haran and Sita Haran was stopped !! ‘

In fact, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were going to meet the family members of the Hathras gang-rape victim on Thursday. He was intercepted by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Greater Noida and then sent back to Delhi. Earlier, police arrested Rahul Gandhi. Noida ADCP Rannvijay Singh said that the epidemic act is being violated here. It is a contempt of the Honorable High Court. We will not let them go further from here.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi said that right now the policemen pushed me and shot me down, okay, I am not saying anything, no problem. Can only RSS and BJP people walk in this India? Can the common man not walk? Can only Narendra Modi go on foot in this country? Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi said that the Yogi government will have to take responsibility for the safety of women, the way women are being tortured in the state, they should stop. The same situation was there last year. Last year around this time, we were fighting the battle of Unnao’s daughter. There are 11 rapes every day in the state.

On the other hand, the district administration completely prohibited anyone from visiting the gangrape victim’s house in Hathras. The area of ​​the house is sealed by barricading. With this, the boundaries have been sealed by applying Section-144 in the entire district. During this time, media entry has also been stopped.