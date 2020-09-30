Highlights: Uttar Pradesh Police’s functioning continuously in the dock over the Hathras gang rape case

Questions are arising that what does the police want to hide or protect?

One by one such statements are coming out, in which the police themselves are under siege

Hathras

The functioning of the Uttar Pradesh Police is constantly under the scanner in connection with the Hathras gang rape case. Questions are arising that what does the police want to hide or protect? One such statement is coming out in which the police themselves are coming under siege. The UP Police has sealed the victim’s village. No political, media or other people are allowed to reach the village. Not only this, the village has been declared as a Containment Zone, so that no person from the village can come out.

SP Vikrant Veer said that the victim’s family was given police protection. Symptoms of corona were found among the three policemen charged. The corona report of three policemen including a sub-inspector has come up positive. The three policemen have been admitted to the hospital for treatment by ambulance.

No one is allowed out of the village

After the coronation of the soldiers, the police administration has now declared the village as a containment zone. Barricading has been installed all around the village. No one is allowed to go out of the village or anyone outside the village is allowed.

Hathras gang rape: First said there is no rape, now what is UP police saying!

The media was stopped one and a half kilometers away from the village

It is being told that the media has been stopped about one and a half kilometers away from the village. It is being said that there will be congestion due to the arrival of media and there is a high risk of spreading corona infection.

Section 144 implemented in the district

Hathras DM has implemented section 144 in the district. The border of Hathras has also been sealed. Due to the implementation of Section 144 in the district, there is a ban on the gathering of five or more than five people at one place. Action will be taken against those who do not believe.

Hathras gang rape LIVE: Rahul-Priyanka will go to meet family members, preparations to stop at the border!

Why did the police keep silence on gang rape for 15 days?

On 14 September, Peedita’s mother and younger brother went to the farm. The brother came back with the bait. Mother and sister were cutting more fodder in the fields. The mother and daughter had a distance of a few meters. Already, the accused sitting in the stare pulled the dupatta around the girl’s neck, which could not even make a sound from her neck. Raped her and threw her away. Since then, reports of gang rape continued to be published in the media but the police did not deny it.

Hathras Case: World Hindu Army declares, ‘Cut the genitals of the four rapists, I will give 25 lakh cash’

Did not say rape after death, and now …

Nine days after the incident, the victim regained consciousness in the hospital. He died after 15 days. After the death, the politics intensified, the police said that the rape was not confirmed with the girl. Controversy over police functioning increased. Now the SP is saying that the forced rape of the girl has not been confirmed. They are currently awaiting the forensic investigation report.