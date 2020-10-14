Highlights: CBI investigating Hathras case questioned victim’s brother

After questioning for several hours, the victim’s brother was left at home

Recreation was also done on the crime scene, parents’ health deteriorated

Hathras

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Tuesday reached the village of Hathras (Hathras Case) to investigate a case of alleged gang rape and murder with a dalit community woman and a dramatization of the incident as well as the death of the deceased. Long questioned the brother. After several hours of questioning, the brother was released at home by the CBI.

A public relations officer of the police confirmed the departure of the CBI team but refused to give any details in detail. According to sources, the CBI team went to the chance-a-crime scene, and tried to do a dramatization of the crime to gather facts. The health of the victim’s parents has worsened.

Apart from this, the team also went to the place where the dead body of the girl was cremated. Later, the CBI team took the girl’s brother with her to his temporary camp office located at the Director Office of Agriculture in Hathras Gate police station area and interrogated her for several hours there. He was later released at home.

The family pleaded for justice in the court, said – funeral done without consent

The Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe into the murder case on September 14 in a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district following the alleged gang rape of a Dalit girl. The Central Government issued a notification for the CBI investigation last week. According to sources, the CBI will demand custody of the four accused from the court and will interrogate them.

CBI team will remain in Hathras for the next few weeks

Hathras SP Vineet Jaiswal said that the CBI team had sought documents related to the case including the evidence gathered during the investigation and the case diary. A senior policeman said that 15 CBI officers are expected to be in Hathras for the next few weeks for investigation.

Demand of victim family from high court

Earlier on Monday, a hearing was held on the forced funeral of the gang-rape victim in the Lucknow bench of the High Court. During this, statements of the victim’s family were taken. The court also reprimanded the UP police. The victim’s family demanded the trial be shifted out of UP. It also said that until their daughter gets justice, they will not perform bone immersion.