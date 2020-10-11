Hathras: In the much talked about Hathras case of Uttar Pradesh, the CBI has registered an FIR and started investigation. A team has also been formed by the CBI for investigation. In the CBI FIR, only Sandeep is named as an accused, but in this case a section of gangrape has been added. Let me tell you that on September 14, four youths were allegedly gang-raped by a 19-year-old Dalit girl. The victim died on September 29 while undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The CBI has said in its statement that a case has been registered against the charge today. The complainant had alleged that on September 14, the accused tried to strangle her sister to the field. A case has been registered at the request of the Uttar Pradesh government.

CBI investigation was recommended on October 3

The dead body of the victim was cremated near her house on 30 September. Her family alleges that the local police conducted the funeral in a hurry. However, the local police claim that the last rites were performed according to the wishes of the family.

There was a lot of controversy about this incident. Opposition parties targeted the Yogi government and protests took place across the country. After this, on October 3, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a CBI inquiry. Several police officers including SP have been suspended on the basis of investigation by SIT in Hathras case.

Tomorrow will be heard in the High Court

Tomorrow is the biggest hearing on this case in the Allahabad High Court. The court has summoned all the top officials of the government and police, who are accused of negligence in the case. Also, the victim’s family has been called to Lucknow to testify.

Five family members and some relatives are going to Lucknow for hearing today. The UP police will take them under its security cover to Lucknow. DIG Lucknow Shalab Mathur has visited the village of the victim and reviewed the preparations.

On October 1, Allahabad High Court has summoned Principal Secretary Home Avnish Awasthi, DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi, ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar, besides Hathras DM Praveen Kumar and SP Vikrant Veer, taking automatic cognizance of this incident.

