Highlights: 203 people including Rahul-Priyanka adamant to go to Hathras, case filed in Noida

FIR on Congressmen has been lodged in Ecotech Police Station of Greater Noida

A case has been registered against 153 named and 50 unknown people in the FIR.

Greater Noida

There is a fierce battle in the state regarding the case of rape and murder with a woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was going to Hathras to meet the victim’s family, was detained by the police in Noida. It is now reported that an FIR has been lodged against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and 203 others.

According to the information, the FIR has been lodged at Ecotech Police Station of Greater Noida. Those against whom an FIR has been lodged include former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda, PL Punia, Sachin Pilot and 153 other party workers. A case has been registered against 50 unidentified people.

Allegations of tearing the clothes of a female policeman

The media cell of Gautam Buddha Nagar told that the crime against police station Ecotech has been registered against 153 named and 50 others including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, 155/2020 Section 188, 269, 270 IPC and 3 Pandemic Acts. The FIR lodged against other leaders including Congress state president, state general secretary and district president has also been accused of damaging the Kotwali Beta-2 government car and tearing the clothes of women policemen.

Case filed in these sections

According to media reports, the case has been filed under Section 188, Section 270 of the IPC for violating Section 144 and endangering the lives of common people during the epidemic. Let us tell that Havans with a Dalit girl in Hathras of UP had allegedly cut her tongue and broke her backbone after gang rape. She remained unconscious for over a week after the incident. After the condition worsened, the teenager was taken to AIIMS Delhi where he succumbed at around 4 am on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the police denied the girl was raped. At the same time, the political party is attacking the government for having the funeral of the woman’s body in a suspicious manner by the police. Meanwhile, the politics in UP is also hot on the issue. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was going to Hathras to meet the family of the victim, who was first stopped by the police citing Section 144. He was later taken into custody.