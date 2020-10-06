Highlights: New twist in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras gang rape case

According to UP police investigation, the victim and the main accused were in constant contact with each other

Call records show that both of them made calls to each other 104 times.

Hathras

A new twist has emerged in the Hathras gang rape case of Uttar Pradesh. The UP Police investigation revealed that the 19-year-old victim was in constant touch with the main accused in the case. Sandeep Singh of the same village is the main accused in this case of alleged gang rape and murderous attack on a Dalit woman in September. The Uttar Pradesh Police has investigated the phone of the victim’s family and the main accused. They found that the victim was in constant telephone contact with the main accused.

According to the police, investigations have revealed that Sandeep received regular calls from a number in the name of the victim’s brother. A telephonic conversation between the victim’s brother’s number 989xxxxx and Sandeep’s 76186xxxxx began on October 13, 2019. Most calls were made from cell towers located in the Chandpa area, barely 2 km from the victim’s village, Boolgarhi.

Hathras case: UP government filed affidavit in SC

104 times between the victim and the main accused

According to police, call records indicate that there were a total of 104 calls, including 62 outgoing and 42 incoming calls between the two phone numbers. According to the police, the call record shows that the victim and the main accused were in constant touch.

This is the whole matter

The incident of Hathras occurred on 14 September, when the victim was working in a field. When he was dragged by the accused to a nearby farm and was beaten to death. The family alleges that he was gangraped and strangled. Due to this he was admitted to a hospital in Aligarh with serious injuries to the neck bones and spine. She was later referred to a hospital in Delhi, where she died on 29 September.

Hathras rape case: Police increased security of victim’s family

Demand for justice increased this way

On social media, there was a sharp reaction to the death of the victim. The voices demanding justice for the victim were raised when the UP police cremated her body at night in a controversial manner. The relatives said that the police did not take their consent before performing the last rites.