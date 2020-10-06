Highlights: BJP leaders advocating shameful statements against Hathras gang rape victim

BJP leader Ranjit Srivastava said that all the accused are innocent, he will fight their case to save them

Ranjit Srivastava has challenged that those who are talking about hanging, show a sentence of one day

Hathras

BJP leader Ranjit Bahadur Srivastava, who has made embarrassing statements about Hathras gang rape victim, is now openly advocating the accused. He said that he will fight his case to save all the accused who are innocent. At the same time, he has challenged that the accused should be punished even for one day. Ranjit Srivastava is also a lawyer by profession.

BJP leader Ranjit Srivastava from Barabanki in UP said, ‘I am a BJP worker and will advocate myself to save innocent boys. I am also a lawyer. I will advocate for them free. Those who are screaming that they will get hanged, I challenge them to show punishment for one day.

Read: BJP leader’s shameful statement on Hathras gangrape, said – ‘Why do girls like this get killed in the paddy field?’

Women’s Commission sent notice

Earlier, the BJP leader has been summoned by the Women’s Commission for making derogatory remarks on the victim. According to the commission, Ranjit Bahadur Srivastava has been sent a notice asking him to appear before the Women’s Commission on October 26 at 11 am.

‘Not fit to be called a leader’

Earlier, Women Commission chairman Rekha Sharma had said that Ranjit Bahadur is not fit to be called the leader of any party. Rekha Sharma tweeted, ‘He does not deserve to be called the leader of any party. They are showing their poor thinking and I am sending them notice.

Offensive comment on victim

Ranjit Srivastava had made derogatory remarks about the character of the victim of Hathras. In a viral video on social media, Ranjit Srivastava had said, referring to the victim of the Hathras incident, “The girl must have called the boy to Bajre’s farm because there was a love affair.” All these things are on social media and also on channels.

BJP leaders had said, ‘These girls like these are found in few places. These (girls) are found in the sugarcane field, are found in the pigeonpea field, are found in the corn field, are found in the millet field. They are found in sewers, found in bushes. They are found in the forest.



‘Why girls get killed in paddy fields’

The BJP leader had said, ‘Why do these (girls) die in the paddy field? Why do they not get killed in the wheat field? They are the place where they die and are not dragged away anywhere. No one drags them away. So why do these incidents happen in these places? This is a matter of investigation at the whole country level.