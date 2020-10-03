Highlights: The UP government and the police claim that there is a deep conspiracy behind the air to spark the Hathras case

Among those caught near the mont toll in Mathura, two are residents of Muzaffarnagar and Rampur in West UP

A man accused of inciting and inciting violence in Muzaffarnagar city in protest against the Civil Amendment Act

Shadab Rizvi, Meerut

The government and police claim that there was a deep conspiracy behind airing the spark of the Hathras case. There was a plan to defame the Yogi government. There was also an attempt to organize communal and ethnic riots for this. Social media was made its weapon. For this, the government machinery is saying that there is funding. After its disclosure in the intelligence investigation, the police have launched a campaign for a conspiracy to find the conspirators. On Monday late night, three police suspects were arrested while going to Hathras.

Two of those caught near the mont toll in Mathura are from Muzaffarnagar and Rampur in West UP. One is named Atikurrahman alias Atik. He is a resident of Nagla village of Ratanpuri police station in Muzaffarnagar district. Although he works in the village, he lives more in Delhi. It is said that he was going to Hathras from Delhi itself.

Atikurrahman accused of inciting violence in Muzaffarnagar

According to Muzaffarnagar Municipal Police sources, Atikur Rahman is accused of inciting and inciting violence in Muzaffarnagar city on 20 December 2019 in protest against the Civil Amendment Act. City Kotwali has FIR registered against Atikurrahman in serious sections. He is still under investigation.

Thieves caught from Mont toll plaza

According to the Mathura Police, four people were in Swift Desire DL 01 ZC 1203 on the Mont Toll Plaza. The detention was interrogated when the activities looked suspicious. He named his name Atikurrahman alias Atik son Raunak Ali resident Nagla police station Ratanpuri Muzaffarnagar, Siddiqui son Mohammed Charoor resident Bengara police station Mallapuram Kerala, Masood Ahmed resident Jarwal police station and town Sure Road Road Bahraich and Alam son Laik Pahalwan resident Gher Fatewali Jan Thaat Rana Fateh Khan Thad Rana Khat Fateh Khan Thanad Huh.

Thieves connection to PFI

Police captured mobiles, laptops and suspected literature (adversely affecting peacekeeping) from their possession. On being questioned, he was linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its co-organization Campus Front of India (CFI). Alam of Rampur operates a taxi in Delhi and is a generalist in Delhi.

An accused hails from Kerala

Siddiqui is originally from Mallapuram in Kerala. Is the Secretary of the Delhi Unit of the Kerala Journal of Working Journalists. Works in online news paper of Delhi. Prevention action has been taken against them and investigation is being done. The connection of these people has also been exposed in the violence against the CAA in Aligarh.