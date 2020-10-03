Mumbai The case of alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, has been catching on a lot. In the case, the girl suffered deep injuries due to spinal cord injury and tongue biting, after which she died during treatment. At the same time, a large number of police forces have been deployed in the district. With this, there has been a ban on anyone coming to the village.

At the same time, in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana has taken on Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh for the incident. It has been said in the encounter that ‘Ramrajya is not Jungle Raj’ in UP. In the encounter, the rape and death of a Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh has been strongly condemned.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was going to meet the family of the gangrape victim in Hathras, was also abused. On which Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut has described the incident with Rahul Gandhi as a gang rape of the country’s democracy. He said, “The way Rahul Gandhi’s collar was caught, pushed and dropped, it is a gang rape on the democracy of this country, this gang rape should also be investigated.”

Explain that so far a total of four accused have been arrested in the case. At the same time, the UP government has suspended five policemen including the SP of the district, showing strictness. SP Vikrant Veer Singh, jurisdictional (CO) Ram Shabad, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Moharrir Mahesh Pal have been suspended. Along with this, Vineet Jaiswal, SP of Shamli has been made SP of Hathras.

Read this too

Hathras Case: injustice is happening repeatedly to that girl: Atishi Marlena

ABP News has been asking questions from Ground Zero for 24 hours, when will we get justice