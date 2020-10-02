Highlights: Political mercury on Hathras case, Yogi government on target

CM Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi said – The attitude of power-of-life towards the families of the deceased is painful.

Kejriwal said, no one should forget that we are public servants

new Delhi

In Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government is facing all-round attacks on the Hathras incident and political mercury is at its peak. Now Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, describing the incident of Hathras as painful, said that those in power should not forget that they are the servants of the people, not the owners of the country.

Kejriwal said, ‘Deformation is spreading inside the society. Those who committed this inhuman act with the daughter of our Hathras, she was raped or her spine was broken. But in the end he lost his life. On one hand, those poor people did this act with that girl and killed her. On the other hand, the behavior of the ruling party was also painful.

Entry of police helpless, media and politicians closed .. What is Yogi hiding in Hathras as a fort?

Kejriwal targeted Yogi Sarkar, saying, “The behavior of the ruling party with that child, with that family was not right. In Hinduism it is said that fire is not given at night but it was burnt at night itself. Against religion and our custom, his family was not allowed to see him, snatched the child from his family.

The CM of Delhi said that the manner in which the ruling party has treated her family and the girl child is very wrong. He said, ‘We live in a democracy and the people in power should not forget that they are not the owners of this country but the servants of the people.’