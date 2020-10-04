Highlights: Aligarh Medical College gives final view on the basis of the FSL report of the victim in the Hathras incident

According to the Medical College’s Final Opinion, no signs of vaginal or anal intercourse were found.

The Chief Medical Officer of Aligarh Medical College has termed the forensic report irrelevant.

Aligarh

Based on the forensic report of the victim in the Hathras incident, Aligarh Medical College gave its final view. According to the Medical College’s Final Opinion, there are no signs of vaginal or anal intercourse. Although it mentions physical injury (neck and back).

This report remains a matter of discussion as the victim’s Medico Legal Report prepared by the Medical College 10 days ago indicated the use of strength and indications of immunity in vagina. Now the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University has called the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) report irrelevant.

What the Center says in the forensic sample collection

English newspaper Indian Express Talking to the CMO of Aligarh Medical College, Dr. Azim Malik, termed the forensic lab report of the victim of the Hathras case as useless. Dr Azim Malik says, “Samples were taken with the girl 11 days after the rape, while the official guideline strictly states that only forensic evidence can be found within 96 hours of the incident.” In this case, this report cannot confirm the rape in the incident.

Explain that in the primary FIR of the incident on September 14, there was mention of assault and death. On 22 September, the victim told her about the gangrape after she regained consciousness. After this, the victim’s samples were sent to Agra’s forensic lab for examination.

Seaman was not found in the forensic report

Please tell that in the FSL report it was said that semen was not found in the victim’s body. Based on this report, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in the Hathras case that the 19-year-old Dalit girl was not raped and she died due to excessive beating. Let me tell you that in the victim’s atopy report released by Safdarjung Hospital it was clear that the wound was found to be healed after the victim’s hymen and anal orifice (anal hole) were damaged.

The case status is not clear from the individual claims in the victim’s report. Know what the final report of the victim’s MedicoLegal, Atopsy, FSL and Aligarh Medical College says-



Medicolegal report

The Medico Legal Investigation (MLC) of a 19-year-old Dalit girl has clear indications of ‘use of strength’ and ‘pinnitation in Vagina’. The report was prepared on September 22 by the forensic experts of the Medical College on the basis of local examination after the victim’s statement. The doctor wrote in the Opinion column in the report, ‘I see that there are signs of the use of strength. However, the approach regarding Pinitration and Intercourse is subject to pending availability of FSL reports. ‘ The hospital had preserved its stand in Pinitration case at Vygina and sent the case to the Government Forensic Lab for investigation.

In the Detail of Act under Sexual Assault Forensic Examination, on page number 23 of the report, it was written that vagina had undergone pinnation but despite this no semen was found. Doctors conducting the medical examination said that the victim was unconscious at the time of the incident. The report also stated that there was also pain during or after the incident.

Victim’s atopy report

After the victim’s death on September 29, Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital prepared her atopy report. The atopsy report reads:

The victim’s hymen multiple healed tier – that is, to recover after the hymen is damaged. Also, the wound has been found to heal after anal orifice (anal orifice) is damaged.

FSL Report of the victim

The victim’s FSL report stated that the samples did not contain sperm. According to the forensic report, the victim’s samples were collected at a hospital in Aligarh on 22 September and sent to the Forensic Lab in Agra three days later on 25 September.

Final view of Aligarh Medical College

In a letter to the CO of Sadabad Police Station, Aligarh Medical College stated its final view. In the final report issued by the Department of Forensic Medicine of the Medical College, it is said, ‘Final Opinion based on the forensic report is as follows-

– There are no signs of vaginal or anal intercourse of any kind.

– There is evidence of physical fault (there is an injury to the neck and back).