The FSL report in the Hathras case has been questioned by the Chief Medical Officer of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College. CMO Dr. Azim Malik, who spoke to The Indian Express, said that samples were collected 11 days after the alleged rape, while government guidelines strictly state that only forensic evidence was found till 96 hours after the incident Can go In such a situation, if the police are saying that there is no rape, then it makes no sense.

Let me tell you that Hathras has had a brutal relationship with the girl, this was also confirmed in the police investigation and investigation report. In the report sent by the investigating officer to the high officials, the woman was said to have been assaulted and tortured.

Let us tell that on September 19, the woman was in a state of unconsciousness, due to which the statement was not recorded. The statements were again recorded on 22 September at JN Medical College. After this, the police increased the section of rape in the case and arrested the four accused and sent them to jail. The CO investigating the case had sent a two-page report to the high officials, stating that the woman was admitted to the JN Medical College after the incident on 14 September. His tongue was cut and the neck was also broken. On September 19, when the acting CO Sadabad came with the female constables to record her statement, the woman’s condition was not good.

The victim was able to tell only the gestures of assault on herself and being defamed. Along with the attack, on September 20, the section of Chhedkhani was increased. In the current CO Sadabad case, on 21 September, when the family arrived to record the statement, at that time the family told that the condition of the daughter is not well. On September 22, the CO then reached with the female constable and recorded the statement of the victim, in which she explained the cruelty she had with him. After this, the four accused were sent to jail by increasing the sections of rape in the trial.