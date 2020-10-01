Highlights: CM Yogi Adityanath spoke to the victim’s father over phone in Hathras case

Talking to CM, the victim’s father said, CM assured to fulfill every demand

Father released and wrote the letter, Grateful for supporting, do not protest

Here Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are coming on foot

Hathras

The incident of gang rape in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh has intensified the politics in the entire state. Police action is being criticized all around. Striking demonstrations are being held to provide justice to the daughter. People have come on the streets. Priyanka Gandhi has left for Hathras on foot from UP border. Here the daughter’s father has issued an appeal not to hold the sit-in. He has said that he is satisfied with the administration’s action.

A letter has been issued by the victim’s father. This letter has been made public by the government. In this letter, the daughter’s father has written that he is satisfied with the action of the police and administration. Thank them for those who supported them, do not perform any further sit-in.

CM talked to the family on the phone

The letter reads, ‘Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to me over the phone. CM has assured to fulfill all my demands. I am satisfied with the assurance of the Chief Minister and express my gratitude to him. I appeal to all people not to do any kind of sit-in demonstration. The administration is completely satisfied with the administration’s action.

Priyanka Gandhi, along with her brother and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, had left Delhi to meet the family of the Hathras victim, but her convoy was stopped near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. After a brief discussion with the administration there, Priyanka and Rahul got down from the car and headed towards Hathras on foot. The distance of Hathras from Pari Chowk is about 150 km. In such a situation, the question arises that will Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi travel such a long distance to meet the victims of the Hathras incident?

Priyanka Gandhi going to Hathras on foot

Here, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi strongly criticized the government’s attitude towards the incidents of rape of daughters in Uttar Pradesh. He said that what happened is an injustice and what the government did is a greater injustice than that. Priyanka said these things after being stopped near Greater Noida while traveling from Delhi to Hathras. He told the media that he too has a daughter, so as a mother he gets very angry with such incidents.

Priyanka attacked UP CM

Why so angry? On this question, Priyanka said, ‘I have an 18 year old daughter. I’m woman. Anger rises. You would have a daughter… You call yourself a keeper of religion. It is said that we are the keepers of Hinduism. It is written in our religion that we can stop a father from burning his daughter’s funeral pyre. ‘