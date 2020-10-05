Advocate AP Singh, who fought the case of all rapists in Delhi’s Nirbhaya case, will now fight the case as a lawyer on behalf of the accused in the Hathras case. AP Singh has been appointed as advocate by the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha to advocate for the accused. For this, a resolution was passed by All India Kshatriya Mahasabha on Monday.

Advocate AP Singh, on behalf of former Union Minister Raja Manvendra Singh, has been asked to contest the case of Hathras accused. Manvendra Singh has said in the letter that the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha will collect the money and pay the fees of lawyer AP Singh. The letter said that the Savarna society is being maligned by misusing SC-ST Act through the Hathras case. Due to which Rajput society in particular has been extremely hurt. In this case, it has been decided by AP Singh to advocate the case for the milk and water of milk in this case.

Also read- conspiracy to incite ethnic riot in Hathras, ‘poisonous’ website busted

Former Union Minister Raja Manvendra Singh has sought time for his delegation to meet the families of the hurt Rajput society in Hathras. For this, he has demanded permission to meet the Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate of Hathras.

Also read- BJP MP Rajveer Singh Diler reached Hathras Jail, when questions arose – he had gone to drink tea.

A 19-year-old girl from Hathras died on Tuesday in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. The government has set up a three-member SIT to investigate the matter and has said that the case will be heard in a fast track court. All the four accused in the case have been arrested.