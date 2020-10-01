Highlights: UP ADG law and order Prashant Kumar claims rape was not done with the girl

Kumar said, the girl died due to severe injury to her neck and from her shock

ADG said that action will be taken against people who spoil the ethnic atmosphere in the state

Hathras

The ADG Law and Order of Uttar Pradesh Police Prashant Kumar claimed on Tuesday that the 19-year-old girl was not raped in Hathras. He said that the woman died of a neck injury and shock. It is also clear from the report of Forensic Science Lab that she was not raped.

Prashant Kumar said that after the incident, the woman did not even say that she was raped in the statement given to the police. He said that he had only accused him of assault. Kumar said that some people are misrepresenting the facts in order to spoil social harmony and incite ethnic violence. He said, “The police took immediate action in the Hathras case and now we will identify those who tried to spoil the atmosphere and incite ethnic violence in the state.”

Police image tarnished: ADG

Additional Director General of Police said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formed a special research team to investigate the matter, given the seriousness of the case. He said that those who are involved in this incident will not be spared at all. He said, “Even before the medical report came, false statements were made against the government and the image of the police was tarnished. We will investigate who did all this. This is a serious matter and the government and police are very serious about crimes against women.

The incident took place on 14 September

The ADG said that according to the data, in the years 2018 and 2019, Uttar Pradesh has been at the top in terms of punishment in crimes against women. Significantly, on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped in Chandpa area of ​​Hathras district. His tongue was also cut off due to strangulation during the incident.

The girl was earlier admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh. She was later rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where she died on Tuesday. Protests took place all over the country over this incident and now the politics has become very hot on this.