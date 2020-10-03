In the Hathras case, the media was allowed to go to the victim’s village after 27 hours today. The victim’s sister has told ABP News that Hathras DM Praveen Kumar has threatened the family. He said that the DM’s viral audio is correct. The DM had said that what would he have done if he had died from Corona, he would not have got compensation. The dead body was not even allowed to be seen for the last time.

The victim’s mother was requested to bring the dead body of the daughter home before the funeral, which was turned down by the administration. The victim’s mother wanted to apply turmeric while giving her daughter a final farewell. The victim’s brother said that my sister was gangraped. Father’s health is still bad. The administration is not letting anyone talk. The victim’s sister said, she does not think justice will be achieved. They have no faith in the UP Police. The police also beat up the family members.

The victim’s mother said that she does not trust the government. DM was asking for compensation. We do not want this compensation. Compensation will not return my daughter. He told that when asked the DM to show the child’s body, he said that his post-mortem has been done, you will not be able to see the face.

The victim’s family said that at whose instance the police burned our daughter. The victim’s family said that the police should tell who they burned. He also said that allowing the media is a trick of the administration.

The family says that we are not going to choose the ashes because what we know is that the body of our daughter or someone else was not shown to us.

Five policemen suspended including SP

A team of Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the Hathras incident. Based on the preliminary inquiry report of this SIT, Hathras SP Vikrant Veer Singh, Jurisdictional (CO) Ram Shabad, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Moharrir Mahesh Pal were suspended. Now Vineet Jaiswal will be the SP of Hathras.

Narco test will be done by both sides

Along with this, instructions have been given to conduct narco test of both sides (victim and accused) and police officers present on the spot. The instruction said that SP Vikrant Veer has been suspended for negligence and lax supervision.

