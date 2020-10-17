Highlights: On September 14, the alleged gang rape took place in a village in Hathras

The victim died on September 9 in Safdarganj, Delhi, during treatment

CBI was formed to investigate the matter, a five-member team is investigating

CBI is interrogating from the scene of the incident to the hospital and district jail

The investigation into the alleged gangrape in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh is going on fast. A five-member CBI team is under investigation from Hathras to Aligarh. The team reached Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College on Monday morning and later questioned the accused in the district jail. The team does not want any negligence in this case, thus collecting evidence by conducting intensive investigation.

A five-member CBI team reached JN Medical College Aligarh on Monday morning. The doctors treating the victim at the medical college here were questioned. Investigations were also made with the medical staff who were in contact with the victim. All necessary documents related to the case were taken from the Superintendent of the hospital.

In-room questioning from doctors

According to sources, the CBI, after reaching the medical college, questioned the doctors treating the victim one by one in a closed room. The doctors and medical staff were called one by one. CCTV footage of the hospital was sought from the hospital administration, so that it can be known who came to meet the girl.

The accused were interrogated in jail

After completing the inquiry at the Medical College, a five-member team reached the district jail in the afternoon, where the accused have been kept. All the accused in the jail were called separately and questioned and after that the four were seated together and investigated. The CBI also questioned the jail superintendent.

What is the Hathras scandalThe

On September 14, an alleged gang-rape with a 19-year-old girl was reported in Hathras. It is alleged that the girl’s spine was severed after the gangrape. He was strangled. The girl was hospitalized for 15 days. He died on 29 September at Safdarganj Hospital in Delhi. Politics intensified in this case. Yogi Sarkar was targeted.

The dispute was sparked when the district administration and police forcibly burnt the dead body of the victim and banned the entry of media, political and others in the village. After all the trouble, the UP government called the incident a conspiracy. SIT was constituted to investigate the incident. Now SIT and CBI are investigating the case.