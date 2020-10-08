new Delhi: 510 students of Law (Law) have written a letter to Chief Justice SA Bobde of the Supreme Court in the alleged gang rape case in Hathras, UP. Law students have demanded action against the guilty officers, seeking the Supreme Court to intervene in the case. Two law students of Noida have signed this letter. Law students of different universities and colleges are named. Students have objected to the body cremation of the body of the victim girl especially late at night.

It is written in the letter, “On honorable grounds, the Government of India requested the Government of Pakistan to carry the body of a terrorist Ajmal Kasab, it is a different matter that the Government of Pakistan did not accept him. But that girl in Hathras And that humanism was not shown with the family who lived the entire life in India. The family girl who lost her life in the most heinous crime. “

The letter further wrote, “The police allegedly made a statement that permission had been taken from the family to burn the dead girl’s body, while on several occasions the victim’s family has stated that the last rites were performed against her will. The police have no such documents to prove their claim. “

The accused said – the victim died due to beating of brother

On the other hand, all the four accused in the Hathras incident have written a letter to the SP from jail and declared themselves innocent. The letter states that the accused had friendship with the victim. Both of them used to talk among themselves, but the accused were not beaten on the spot. Rather the victim’s mother and brother beat her up, after which she died. The letter also has the signatures of the four accused Sandeep, Ramu, Ravi and Lavkush and their thumbprints.

The accused have written in the letter that they had befriended the girl. There was talk on the phone. For this reason, the mother and brother had beaten the girl that day. These people reached the spot later. They were also fed water, but they were implicated in the opposite. The accused have demanded a fair investigation from the UP police.

read this also-

What was written in the letter of the accused? ‘Horror Killing’? Will the truth come out?

Aligarh jail superintendent know what has been said about the accused’s letter being leaked?