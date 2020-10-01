Highlights: Now gang rape of a minor in Agra in UP

Accused of gang rape on village’s own youth

Incident in Fatehpur Sikri police station area, accused absconding

Police conducted medical examination of the victim, case registered

Agra

There is outrage across the country on gang rape in Hathras and Balrampur districts of UP. Questions are being raised on the incidents of rape. Meanwhile, a case of gang rape from a minor has also come up in Agra. The police have registered a case in this matter. The search for the accused is on.

The relatives of the minor had complained to the police in this matter. After this, the police has admitted the teenager to the hospital. A case has been registered on the basis of Tahrir and the search for the accused has started. The protests of Valmiki Samaj are going on in different places in Agra regarding the incident of Hathras. Meanwhile, the teenager who had gone to the toilet in Fatehpur Sikri police station area of ​​Agra was gang-raped by the youth of his village.

When the girl’s condition deteriorated, the young man left her and escaped. According to the information, a 13-year-old girl from a village in Fatehpur Sikri police station area had gone out of the house for defecation at 5:30 pm. After not returning for long, the family tried to find him. Meanwhile, information came from the village’s young man that the teenager was lying in a bad condition on the bed in Dharamshala. The family reported the incident to the police.

The victim told that while coming back after defecation, Nitin of the village took her on a bike with an excuse. He and his friends raped the minor by taking him to Dharamshala near the village. When his health deteriorated, people escaped by throwing him on the bed. According to CO Achnera Abhishek Kumar, a case has been registered against the family members of Tahrir. The victim is being treated and undergoing medical tests.