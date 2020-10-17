Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday supported the decision of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to constitute the SIT in the case of rape and murder of a girl in Hathras. In an interview to a channel, Amit Shah said that the misunderstanding in the case of Hathras was at the level of ‘Thana (police station) and not at the level of the government. On the other hand, the Congress has strongly attacked this statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. UP Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu has asked what right of the government which should not be held by the police station to remain in power?

Asked during the interview whether there is a need for major police reforms in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that there is no denying that police reforms are the need of the hour but rape is the same in Hathras and Rajasthan Occurs in time, but why only Hathras happened? How right is it to do politics on such heinous crime? Three accused of Hathras were arrested on the same day and are still in jail.

‘No one should do politics on such issues’

At the funeral of the victim’s body at midnight, Amit Shah said that the SIT was investigating the matter. Some officials have also been suspended. Now the entire investigation has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Nobody should do politics on such issues.

Not included in ‘government’ station level ‘

Denying the role of the government in any kind of manipulation of the case, Amit Shah said that the government was not involved in the ‘station level’. There are few officials at the local level and I think Yogi ji did the right thing by making SIT. The team will conduct a thorough investigation into the case and submit its report, based on which strict action will be taken.

UP Congress President asked this question

On this statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu tweeted and asked, ‘Home Minister Amit Shah! What right can a government with which the police station is not able to stay in power? To what extent was the midnight funeral of the daughter of Hathras right? Without completing the investigation, ADG Law and Order, BJP spokespersons, leaders said that there was no rape. was it right? Was it right to threaten the victim’s family by DM Hathras? In fact, the incident of Hathras has exposed the anti-women and anti-Dalit face of the BJP government.