Abu Dhabi Police started activating the automatic control of the “Hather” radar system in Abu Dhabi, which works with artificial intelligence technology, to monitor pedestrian crossings, and monitor vehicle violations that do not allow pedestrians to be given priority in the places designated for their crossing, in conjunction with the campaign of the Ministry of Interior, under the slogan “Safety.” Pedestrians and drivers from run-over accidents.

She stated that the “Hather” system aims to alert drivers of the importance of adhering to the rules of traffic and giving priority to pedestrians crossing from the places designated for them, in order to preserve their safety and the safety of others. The cameras equipped with it photograph the license plates of the violating vehicles.

She pointed out that she is studying the generalization of the system at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in places near schools and commercial centers, after its success in the pilot phase by seizing a number of violating vehicles, and sending instructive messages to violating drivers only, with the need to commit to a complete stop when pedestrians cross the areas designated for them.

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that it is not happy to release traffic violations, and does not aim at them in any way, considering the new system a motive for perpetrators of violations to return to reviewing their traffic behavior, in terms of compliance with the laws and regulations established to ensure their safety and the safety of pedestrians, and made it clear that these violations are still controlled through patrols, in addition to the “Hather” radar.

She called on drivers to pay attention to self-censorship stemming from a sense of responsibility that results from respecting the law, and preserving the rights of other road users with honesty and goodwill, explaining that the violation is against non-compliant drivers, including item (69), not giving priority to pedestrians in the places designated for crossing. A fine of 500 dirhams and six traffic points.



