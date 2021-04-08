It usually happens that, if we are given the choice of the very fanatics, we prefer that River lose, than that Boca win, even though the colors that our hearts carry are blue and gold. And inevitably we need to express it, for example, on TikTok. Squeezing pimples and blackheads generates pleasure and curiosity, as explained by Columbia University. Thus, thousands of addictive videos swarm, with infinite reproductions, that generate a feeling of achievement and that our brain processes to produce dopamine and a feeling of immediate gratification.

We have all slowed down on a route only to see the accident on the other hand, because we must find out if it was serious or not; if you see blood or any mutilation. We cannot avoid it. It is, on the one hand, a certain pleasure or relief that this did not happen to us and we feel good; and on the other hand to empathize with a person in a dramatic moment. It is simply a primitive curiosity.

In our daily behavior, we distribute our attention between real life and our cell phone, also called a smartphone or smart phone -by the way much more than we do-, among the 3.5 applications that we use intensively each week, spending more time connected to the internet and social media than the world average.

We unlock our smartphones up to 240 times a day, participating on average in at least 4.5 WhatsApp groups, a messaging service where we share and consume videos that go “viral” in which someone dies, crashes, is abused, discriminated against , murdered or any kind of tragedy happens to him.

Schopenhauer said that being envious is human, and enjoying other people’s misfortune is diabolical. Because it is definitely possible to enjoy the pain of others and this is something that we see frequently. We are struck by how the phenomenon of cyberbullying is perpetrated on a daily basis, demonstrating how, from a very early age, people can come to enjoy the suffering of others.

Most of the times in which the human being delights with the suffering of others, it responds to a sense of justice. It is the feeling that that person deserves the suffering they experience because they have previously generated it in others in some way. This delight also arises when this condition is not serious.

That is, we need that misfortune in the other is as slight as possible to feel pleasure. What we basically appreciate is a lack of empathy, in addition to a clear emotional coldness. Sadly, we see this phenomenon frequently in politics, economics and permanently on social networks; where users enjoy the failure of the other without measuring the transcendence, without appreciating the human drama behind the fateful.

Morbid is defined as the tendency to want to see, hear, smell or do things that are forbidden in social terms, consciously or unconsciously. To look for what transgresses social norms.

It has to do with what is forbidden, since by not being able to do certain things, desire is ignited. In this regard, social networks act as a catalyst, which together with the feeling that in communion with our device everything is possible, they even project that desire.

It is common to see on social networks that friends, family, acquaintances and not so well known or famous, publish daily on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook or Tik Tok: lunches, extreme experiences, what they ate, a beach, a trip, working or studying … Why do people share what they do almost as a necessity?

When someone publishes a photograph, the communication that this leads to is not only with the intention of saying that he was in that place by way of information, but that person is seeking to be accepted among his followers, and that is achieved through through the likes.

The interest in obtaining more likes usually leads to taking pictures that can amaze the audience, and this can encourage a “thoughtless” use of the platforms. That is why the importance of a conscious use is essential to avoid harmful consequences or that may affect the well-being of people.

Twitter, unlike other platforms like Instagram, is much more toxic. Audiovisual platforms have a friendlier character than textual ones, and although Twitter has integrated images and videos in recent years, it was born as an eminently textual social network and that is something that prints a certain character.

Ubiquity leads to immediacy and often irrationality, which is often conducive to thoughtless, visceral, and empathetic interventions. Haters or haters, lovers of conflict and harassment feel in their sauce. Social networks generate a kind of “loop” effect product of saturation whereby a user must be more and more transgressive to generate the same attention.

From our daily work we detect that, in the face of abuses through social networks, the reporting options are ineffective to stop them. To measure the phenomenon, 1 in 6 women and girls who use Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Tik Tok have been attacked.

It is not technology that produces these types of actions, it is more related to how we are educating ourselves, and what opportunities exist to access adequate training, inside and outside of schools. It has to do with the culture of individualism, consumption, success, over the most basic values. We must anticipate and work on education.

Gabriel Zurdo is CEO of BTR Consulting, a specialist in cybersecurity, technological risk and business.