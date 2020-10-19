Laetitia Avia is already at the origin of a bill aimed at imposing heavy fines on platforms and search engines that do not remove “within 24 hours” content deemed “hateful”. The text was rejected by the Constitutional Council, which saw it as a threat to freedom of expression. The member for Paris returns to the charge.

Marlène Schiappa, the Minister Delegate in charge of Citizenship, goes Monday, October 19 to the premises of Pharos [plateforme de signalement des contenus et comportements illicites sur internet] who identified no less than 80 messages of support for Samuel Paty’s assailant. A strengthening of this platform is planned. Marlène Schiappa will meet with French representatives from Google, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik-Tok on Tuesday. “In December, announcements will be made, a text will be proposed, at European level”, assured Franceinfo Laetitia Avia, Member of Parliament for Paris, spokesperson for LREM. She pleads for her proposals against online hatred to be included in the law on separatism / strengthening of security. She wrote a note to the Minister of the Interior.

franceinfo: How did you experience the Sunday gathering in memory of the teacher?

Laetitia Avia: It was a great moment of emotion, of unity, everyone came, unions, associations, with their own words, their anger, their revolt. All of them demonstrated their attachment to freedom of expression and their support for the teaching profession.

Is this drama related to social networks and online hatred against which you have brought a bill?

Yes, it is linked to social networks. Public lynching is almost a fatwa we have on social networks against this teacher. Social media should not be used to undermine someone’s integrity.

Would your law, which was largely censored in June, have made it possible to change things knowing that the calls on the networks concerned the dismissal of the professor and not acts of violence?

It is difficult to answer this question. This law initiated a new approach for social networks, in moderation. Why is this man posting this video? Because he knows that today, on social networks, if you want to harm someone, whether the information is true or not, you just have to put it on social networks, to make it viral. This is what we must fight against, against these abuses. It was the objective of this text, to put in place a certain number of means, of processes, which made it possible to return to a healthier approach to social networks to make it a place of communication, sharing and not a place that allows a surge of hatred towards someone.

What are you going to do now?

Censorship took place on June 18. Has the situation changed since June 18? No. The problem is still there, the drifts are still as important even exacerbated. I continued to work on the subject in two ways. With national provisions to provide more protection for our freedom of expression, and on a European scale. In December, announcements will be made, a text will be proposed, at European level as part of the Digital Services Act which will propose demanding measures vis-à-vis platforms.

We are also working with the Ministry of the Interior on measures to be able to better identify the authors of hateful content, to prosecute them and to punish them. Laetitia Avia, Member of Parliament for Paris, spokesperson for LREMto franceinfo

We need to act on each step of the chain. On the social network side, a framework must be implemented that allows real moderation with the necessary tools, then the public authorities must be able to take over. Symbolic condemnations are necessary.