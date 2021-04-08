‘I Care a Lot’ begins as a shocking drama, portraying an unfair situation in a world populated by interested people, capable of anything to fill their pockets, to take a rudder and enter the realm of the thriller with hints of black humor, as if Tarantino or the Coen brothers burst into the address, in low key, after the first quarter of an hour of footage. The premise of the film invites us to initially think about the portrait of an unscrupulous scam that involves a venerable old woman, who is confined in a residence against her will.

Someone knocks on the door of her mansion and interrupts her habit of having breakfast by reading the newspaper, like every morning, to put her in a car with little explanation, with a suitcase and her clothes on. In a matter of minutes, she ends up locked in an asylum, crammed with legal drugs, while her supposed guardian empties her house and accounts. A terrifying story, as it is raised, that starts from a fearsome reality. Everything is fixed by going through the courts, or it gets complicated unnecessarily. Money rules and the British filmmaker J Blakeson (‘The disappearance of Alice Creed’), also a screenwriter, decided to tell this story after reading several news on the subject: people who played with the system and took advantage of their proteges. Aires from ‘The process’ by Kafka.

Blakeson, far from being comfortable in dramatically denouncing a bizarre situation that affects many victims of the elderly, decides to turn the tragedy into an intrigue full of twists, that are forced as the mess unfolds. The old woman is not what she seems, she is not a poor woman without close relatives who inherit her fortune, as the vultures who try to squeeze the goose that lay the golden eggs think. Save a surprise that complicates the plan to the malevolent character played by Rosamund Pike, a legal guardian of old men used to using the law to their own advantage.

He leads a life of luxury, milking his herd of grandparents, not all with senile dementia, although the medical diagnosis, conveniently bought, says otherwise. The network to gather vile metal, with the involvement of professionals of all kinds around health and social welfare, is hideous, but an even greater villain can always burst onto the scene. ‘I Care a Lot’ points out the lack of empathy of the human being in order to fill their coffers, facing humanity and bureaucracy, a duet that can be terrifying. How far can the confrontation between authority and our rights go? The responses proposed by the film, with a moral message that inflates as it reaches its end, are accommodated in the police genre and comedy without modesty, playing with excessively caricatured characters who lose their roles sequence by sequence.

Peter Dinklage in ‘I Care a Lot’.

Pike, winner of a Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical for her charismatic role in ‘I Care a Lot’, seems to be aiming for a spin-off of ‘Lost’, with an equally sibylline and manipulative character. Makes you want to strangle her from the first minute. His superb character and excessive ambition, without fuss when it comes to stepping on heads to achieve his goal – “I never lose”, he says in an uncomfortable scene-, causing immediate rejection, points to the excellent work of the British artist, divine in the series ‘State of the Union’, directed by Stephen Frears. Eiza González (‘Alita: Angel of combat’), Chris Messina (‘A place to stay’), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (‘Infiltrated in the KKKlan’) and the singular Macon Blair, main face of the brutal ‘Blue Mean’.

Veteran Dianne Wiest embodies the wicked-eyed old woman, with sublime moments that freeze her smile, While Peter Dinklage, Popular to rage after his passage through ‘Game of Thrones’, he manages to intimidate anyone with the minimum gestures. The acting offering stands out in a film that could have taken another path, but twists its condition almost at random, losing steam in its progress.