Hate speech | The chairman of the Blue Movement is charged with an anti-Jewish tweet

The anti-Jewish tweet of another member of the party is being investigated by the police. The chairman of the Central Council of Finnish Jewish Congregations finds it disturbing that it is allowed to register a party like the blue-black movement in Finland.

In the parliamentary elections the chairman of the openly racist and fascist blue-black movement (SML) that was nominated Tuukka Kuru has been charged with an anti-Semitic tweet.

A charge of incitement against a national group has been filed in the Satakunta District Court, and the trial is scheduled to take place before Midsummer. The state prosecutor issued an indictment in the case.

The accusation came from a tweet published by Kuru in 2020, where he commented on male circumcision by writing that “criminalizing Judaism actually sounds pretty good.” Kuru considers that he has not committed a crime in the case.

“I have denied that incitement happened, because it does not call for violence against any group of people,” he tells STT.

Inner Finland in the preliminary investigation, the police have a candidate for SML Eero Molkoselän anti-Jewish tweet. He tweeted at the end of March that “Our racism is the deepest racism. The Jews are one nation that is expelled from blue-black Finland.”

The tweet commented on the parliament member of the coalition to Ben Zyskowicz targeted attack. It said that the abuse of Zyskowicz was not acceptable, but also talked about sending him out of Finland. The author has since deleted the tweet.

Kuru says that he considered the tweet “provocative” and that he would not have written it that way.

“On the other hand, even if the opinion was expressed harshly in its context, it (deporting the Jews) would not be a pure impossibility from the point of view of our politics.”

Sinimusta movement chairman Tuukka Kuru at Yle’s minor party election in March.

Blue black the movement was accepted into the party register in the spring of 2021. Acceptance required that it had to prune its party program with a heavy hand. Among other things, it removed from its program the idea of ​​an ethnic register, which would have revealed the ethnic, linguistic and religious backgrounds of people living in Finland.

The Ministry of Justice (OM) assessed that the movement’s ethnic register would be used for discriminatory purposes, i.e. to track certain groups of people, isolate them and even illegally take away their legally obtained citizenship. Mention of the ethnic register can still be found on the party’s website in its program.

The public has recently pondered whether the Ministry of Justice made a mistake in accepting SML into the party register. Election director of OM Arto Jääskeläinen denied this Helsingin Sanomat in an interview at the end of March.

“We have never considered the matter as carefully as we have here for any party. The best experts in the house were involved, and I personally still stand behind this decision,” he said.

The blue and black movement received just under 2,400 votes in the elections and was left without a single member of parliament.

The authorities The SML members’ Tweets that ended up in the report are not the only manifestations of the party’s anti-Semitism.

Party candidate Pyry-Lii Soinio gave a speech at the end of March in which he stated that the “Jewish poison” was harming young people. In his speech, he referred to the “monsters hiding in our midst”.

Former activist of the Nordic Resistance Movement (PVL), a neo-Nazi organization that was a candidate for the Blue Black Movement Ville Nurmela has been convicted of gross damage to the synagogue of the Turku Jewish congregation in January 2020.

According to the court, he daubed the outer walls of the synagogue with red paint and attached a sign to the gate of the synagogue with, among other things, a picture of a fist and hate speech directed at Jews.

District court when measuring the punishment, took into account the fact that the crime was committed out of a religious motive as a basis for aggravation. In court, Nurmela denied being the perpetrator. He was sentenced to one year and three months’ probation for tampering and other crimes. The sentence is not legally binding, but the charge is still being processed in the Court of Appeal.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper asked Nurmela, who is still denying the charge, at the beginning of March, whether she, as a candidate and member of the blue-black movement, would be ready to attack the synagogue.

Ville Nurmela, a former activist of the neo-Nazi organization Nordic Resistance (PVL), who was a candidate for the Blue Black movement, was convicted of vandalizing the synagogue of the Turku Jewish congregation.

“No, of course not,” he said.

SML candidate, also former member of PVL Tapio Rantanen carried the swastika flag in the PVL demonstration procession on Independence Day 2018. The swastika represents, among other things, hatred of Jews and white supremacy. ID used Adolf Hitler Nazi Germany murdered about six million Jews in the Holocaust.

The Helsinki district court rejected the charge of incitement against a national group in the case. The case is scheduled to be heard in the Court of Appeal next week.

To the question In December, Kuru responded to SML’s anti-Semitism in STT’s story by saying that the party is “anti-Zionist”. In the interview, Kuru did not agree to answer whether the party condemns the extreme consequences of fascism, such as the genocide of the Jews.

When asked again about the anti-Semitism of the blue-black movement, Kuru answers:

“It can be characterized as a party that is critical of the role of Jews in society.”

So anti-Semitic?

“I wonder when we have a lot of people who haven’t taken a bigger stand on the matter. On the other hand, there are people who have brought it up very strongly. So what is such a characterization that no one would feel that a false mention has been given?”

“I myself have expressed such opinions, for which an investigation has also been opened, so at least I can be considered such a person.”

Central Criminal Police said at the end of March that he was investigating terrorist crimes related to the extreme right. A man in his thirties has been arrested on suspicion of being trained to commit a terrorist crime and a serious firearms crime committed with terrorist intent.

Kuru says the suspect is a former member of the blue-black movement. He says that the party received information about a suspected crime related to the man last summer. The man has since resigned from the party.

According to Kuru, the party had no information about the suspected terrorist crimes until the KRP informed about it. If the man had then still been a party member, he would have been fired immediately, according to Kuru.

Finland Chairman of the Central Council of Jewish Congregations Yaron Nadbornik too including anti-Semitism and its threat are not taken seriously enough in Finland. He says that the attack on Ben Zyskowicz has raised concerns in the Finnish Jewish community.

“The big concern was that the attacker stated that Jews rule Finland, which of course is not true and is a really comical statement, but it is a symptom of how much similar stuff is fed to the group on social media. Then someone believes it and attacks a prominent Jew.”

Zyskowicz said Ilta-Sanom more precisely about what the attacker had told him.

“He started shouting something about Judaism and Jews. He said something about Finland being taken over by Jews and apparently also by immigrants,” said Zyskowicz.

According to Yaron Nadbornik, chairman of the Central Council of Finnish Jewish Communities, anti-Semitism and its threat are not taken seriously enough in Finland.

Nadbornik says that Jewish communities attract harassment and that in Finland, as elsewhere in Europe, communities need functioning security organizations.

“We have freedom of religion, but whether we can practice it without protection is another question. Freedom of religion is realized, but religious peace is not necessarily.”

Nadbornik wonders about the way other politicians commented on the attack on Zyskowicz. According to him, the comments show that either anti-Semitism is not recognized or is not considered a very bad thing.

“Everyone condemned the attack on the member of parliament and the candidate, but no one condemned the anti-Semitic motive.”

Nadbornik finds it extremely disturbing that a party like the blue-black movement has been allowed to be registered in Finland.

“I don’t think it’s enough anymore to stop the hate speech. It will probably never be finished. But associations, organizations and parties that directly or indirectly incite violence – society has no choice but to abolish them.

The neo-Nazi organization Nordic resistance movement and the vest gangs United Brotherhood and Cannonball have been abolished in Finland, as the courts considered them to be prohibited associations under the law.

In its decision regarding PVL, the Supreme Court considered that the organization has acted essentially against the law and violated or attempted to violate basic and human rights protected in the constitution and international human rights treaties.

STT asked the attorney general’s office if the same has been considered for the blue and black movement. Assistant Crown Prosecutor Jukka Rappe replied by e-mail that SML’s activities have not been exposed in the Office of the Attorney General. He says that the prosecutor’s authority in liquidation cases is based on the investigation of the associations’ criminal activities.

“In a case that does not involve a suspected crime”, the prosecutor or the prosecutor’s office does not have the means to find out on their own the possible illegality of the association’s activities.

Rappe says that the police, on the other hand, have the authority, the means and, in his view, the duty to make such investigations. According to the law, the duties of the police include safeguarding legal and social order, protecting national security and maintaining public order and security.

Helsingin Sanomat asked the Police Board about the matter in March, which replied that there is “nothing to say about the matter right now”.