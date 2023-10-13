Hate speech | Survey: The majority of Finns do not consider hate speech a crime

Supporters of fundamental Finns accepted the public stigmatization of ethnic minorities more often than average.

Major some Finns do not consider hate speech to be a crime, but do disapprove of it, says the Municipal Development Foundation (KAKS) based on a survey they commissioned.

In the survey, the respondents were presented with statements, the public presentation of which in extreme cases can even be perceived as punishable hate speech. The participants had three answer options.

The claim that received the least disapproval examined the calling of supporters of a certain party as racists.

61 percent of the respondents saw Finns’ assertion that Africans are smarter as disapproving. Joka Viides considered the statement to be within the scope of freedom of speech.

The survey was carried out by Kantar Public in September. A little over a thousand interviews were conducted.